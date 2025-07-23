This small patch fixes several issues and includes balancing improvements:



🐞 Fixed an interaction bug with the BugFactory computer.



🌐 Completed missing language translations.



💰 Rebalanced worker salaries.



🎁 Increased and adjusted mission rewards.



🚪 Reduced the time it takes for the player to exit the building.



🖥️ Fixed screen edge artifacts on black backgrounds.



🍯 Increased honey production output.



Thank you, and we look forward to your feedback!