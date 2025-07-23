 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19321804 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
This small patch fixes several issues and includes balancing improvements:

🐞 Fixed an interaction bug with the BugFactory computer.

🌐 Completed missing language translations.

💰 Rebalanced worker salaries.

🎁 Increased and adjusted mission rewards.

🚪 Reduced the time it takes for the player to exit the building.

🖥️ Fixed screen edge artifacts on black backgrounds.

🍯 Increased honey production output.

Thank you, and we look forward to your feedback!

