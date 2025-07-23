This small patch fixes several issues and includes balancing improvements:
🐞 Fixed an interaction bug with the BugFactory computer.
🌐 Completed missing language translations.
💰 Rebalanced worker salaries.
🎁 Increased and adjusted mission rewards.
🚪 Reduced the time it takes for the player to exit the building.
🖥️ Fixed screen edge artifacts on black backgrounds.
🍯 Increased honey production output.
Thank you, and we look forward to your feedback!
🛠️ BugLab Simulator - Patch Notes v0.1.7.1 (Minor Bugfix Update)
Update notes via Steam Community
