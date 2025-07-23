Added the Hectic level pack, and the Hectic background along with a new song



Added a new secret

Added more tutorial tips

Added Peter the evil homing orb

Added Landmines, No-Dash Ability, Saws, Conveyor Tile

Added "Devplay" for custom levels to see the map creator's replay

Adjusted DEV times, Tutorial-3 from 6 to 5.5, Frantic-5 from 6.5 to 6, Frantic-10 from 10 to 9.5



Made the speed display more accurate

Made the screenshot camera less limited

Increased max level size to 1000x1000 tiles

Reworked some levels to be more beginner friendly

Changed the way Solidifying gates look to be less confusing

Increased Kevin's chase delay by 67% (From 30 frames to 50)

Lasers now shine purple to differentiate them from non lethal tiles

The clap ability's direction is now tied to the crosshair rather than left or right movement

Quitting off of a campaign level now returns you to the campaign select instead of the main menu

Abilities now silently apply if the level hasn't begun, to allow for abilities to be granted at the start of custom levels



Fixed a missing texture

Fixed an infinite loop crash

Fixed a 'softlock' in Fluctuate 3

Fixed some issues related to slopes

Fixed crash related to the No-grav area

Fixed a graphical issue in the title screen

Fixed resolution being forced to ultrawide

Player ghost should now be more accurate

Slightly optimized the editor for bigger levels

Fixed player ghost not showing up on custom levels

Fixed issue with 'Title' background tile not being deleted

Fixed interpolation issues with player ghost and speed trail

Fixed issue with platforms being finnicky to remove in the editors

Fixed the level browser not displaying the proper level name and description

Fixed some inconsistencies with the direction slopes pushed the player towards