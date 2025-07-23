Added the Hectic level pack, and the Hectic background along with a new song
Added a new secret
Added more tutorial tips
Added Peter the evil homing orb
Added Landmines, No-Dash Ability, Saws, Conveyor Tile
Added "Devplay" for custom levels to see the map creator's replay
Adjusted DEV times, Tutorial-3 from 6 to 5.5, Frantic-5 from 6.5 to 6, Frantic-10 from 10 to 9.5
Made the speed display more accurate
Made the screenshot camera less limited
Increased max level size to 1000x1000 tiles
Reworked some levels to be more beginner friendly
Changed the way Solidifying gates look to be less confusing
Increased Kevin's chase delay by 67% (From 30 frames to 50)
Lasers now shine purple to differentiate them from non lethal tiles
The clap ability's direction is now tied to the crosshair rather than left or right movement
Quitting off of a campaign level now returns you to the campaign select instead of the main menu
Abilities now silently apply if the level hasn't begun, to allow for abilities to be granted at the start of custom levels
Fixed a missing texture
Fixed an infinite loop crash
Fixed a 'softlock' in Fluctuate 3
Fixed some issues related to slopes
Fixed crash related to the No-grav area
Fixed a graphical issue in the title screen
Fixed resolution being forced to ultrawide
Player ghost should now be more accurate
Slightly optimized the editor for bigger levels
Fixed player ghost not showing up on custom levels
Fixed issue with 'Title' background tile not being deleted
Fixed interpolation issues with player ghost and speed trail
Fixed issue with platforms being finnicky to remove in the editors
Fixed the level browser not displaying the proper level name and description
Fixed some inconsistencies with the direction slopes pushed the player towards
The HECTIC update
