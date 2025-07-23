 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19321752 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Increased starting lives from 10 to 100

  • Fixed a bug causes spikes when building towers

  • Updated from Unreal 5.5.6 to 5.6.0

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3418511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link