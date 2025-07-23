Changes:
Increased starting lives from 10 to 100
Fixed a bug causes spikes when building towers
Updated from Unreal 5.5.6 to 5.6.0
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Changes:
Increased starting lives from 10 to 100
Fixed a bug causes spikes when building towers
Updated from Unreal 5.5.6 to 5.6.0
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update