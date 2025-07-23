A small patch I whipped up in short time. Hoping to get around to working on another update for the game in the future to include a freeplay mode for players who want to access any level to practice or play on for fun. Just been very busy with my current project, Dave.EXE and life itself.

Added: You can now pause and unpause the game by pressing the Esc key

Changed: A tiny portion of dialogue in Lilian's Act 1 hangout cutscene to sound more natural

Fixed: A bug where Chloe's head clips through her hair during an ending cutscene

Fixed: A typo found in Katrina's Act 1 hangout cutscene

Fixed: A bug where Katrina's model wouldn't apply a costume in the last segment of the Kingdom of Ruin ending cutscene

Fixed: A bug where the cooldown sound for your Time Warp ability plays one second before you're able to reuse the ability

Fixed: A bug where the icon that appears after you unlock the Kingdom of Ruin epilogue was using the Imprisonment epilogue icon

Fixed: Some incorrectly placed double stacked crates in Act 4 Part 2