You know the deal. Being vague about changes but this one introduces an important game mechanic that's not clear via feedback yet:
Enemies now drop crystals. Game difficulty increases with the amount of crystals on the board. Survive in the various shrines around the map for 15 seconds to clear all currently alive enemies, and magnetize all crystals on the amp to your character and reset.
... and much more!!!
Danger Crystals Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update