Attack on Perimeter

A malfunction in the Murmur gravitational beacon has triggered the spread of anomalies across the Roadside, leading to the regrouping of hostile forces. Enemy activity has intensified near the Kolos Agrocomplex and surrounding areas, threatening to cut off access to the military town.

Your objective:

Neutralize enemy groups in the Roadside and prevent their unification.

Time works against us.

Main direction

Due to the worsening situation, command has reinforced our forces. Captain Makarov has arrived to replace Colonels Zakharov and Kondratenko. All units previously involved in operations against the Murmur have now been unified under a single front.

Modifiers

The situation is escalating, all Murmur forces are regrouping, which has increased the pressure on allies.

The number of modifiers on the Lethal difficulty has reached six.

Other Attack on Perimeter changes

Balance adjustments have been made to some tasks.

The required kill count for certain achievements, related to Attack on Perimeter, has been reduced.

Special Pack

In the store, you’ll find the new S.S.P.P. Air Support Bundle, which contains:

15,000 Season Points;

15,000 Dotations;

Croc Bomber Charm;

A unique Shelter Object – Croc Bomber.

Localisation changes

Renamed several charms to better match the original naming;

Fixed multiple translation inconsistency bugs across all languages;

Updated names and descriptions for some settings to enhance clarity;

The following weapons have been renamed: QBZ-191 Thunderbird; RMO-93; Škorpion vz. 68; Blessed AKS-74U;

Corrected several minor localisation bugs in all languages;

Added Spanish localisation to the Call main story task and the majority of southern daily and weekly task.

General Changes

The ammunition panel in the inventory has been renamed:

Rounds > Ammunition

Crouching action has been renamed:

Squat > Crouch

In-game markers has been renamed:

Waypoints > Markers

Game menu adjustments added:

Blur > Depth of Field

Other changes

Now, rewards from the Season Pass and promo codes will appear on a new shelf for purchases that we added in the previous patch, rather than on the main shelves of your personal storage.

The following skins have been added to the assortment for Aesthete Token: