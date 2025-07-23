 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 19321557
Update notes via Steam Community
Added Quick Chat System

The quick chat automatically adapts to your game’s language.

- Press 1 for Attack panel.

- Press 2 for Defense panel.

- Press 3 for Passing panel.

Fixed Player Name Display

Long player nicknames will now properly fit and display in the ESC menu.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3468161
