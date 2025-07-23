Added Quick Chat System
The quick chat automatically adapts to your game’s language.
- Press 1 for Attack panel.
- Press 2 for Defense panel.
- Press 3 for Passing panel.
Fixed Player Name Display
Long player nicknames will now properly fit and display in the ESC menu.
