Greetings D20 Fans!

Our next major update and first Steam expansion are nearing completion, but I wanted to address some immediate player feedback, so here's another update for you!



New Language Support

Special thanks to our community member Bagas (bwd) for his volunteer work translating the game to Indonesian.

Special thanks to our community members Kaznodzieja Barnaba and Sidorf for their volunteer work translating the game to Polish.

Special thanks to Wesley for integrating the Ukrainian translation and his QA work ensuring proper formatting and functionality for all prompts and aligning keywords within the Indonesian, Polish and Ukrainian translations.

More Community Enhancements

This update adds new localization support for the following languages: Indonesian, Polish and Ukrainian. This brings Abalon's total supported language count to 15. I am overjoyed and incredibly grateful for our supportive community and volunteers who worked very hard to translating so people from around the world can now experience and enjoy the game in their native languages!All previously supported languages (English, French, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Russian, German, Portuguese, Italian and Turkish) are now fully translated for the v2.50 content.



Wesley has further extended the functionality of our Abalon Discord bot with new commands to access player stats and leaderboard rankings. Here's a list of the new commands:



!stat playerName - Displays the player's in-game statistics.



!leaderboard playerName - Displays the player's current position and score on the global leaderboard.



!leaderboardTop X - Displays the top X player's and their current scores on the leaderboard. X can be any value from 1-50.





v2.60.0 Release Notes

Localization: All supported languages (English, French, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Russian, German, Portuguese, Italian and Turkish) are now fully translated for the v2.50 content

Localization: Added new language support for Indonesian.

Localization: Added new language support for Polish.

Localization: Added new language support for Ukrainian.

Fixed Bug where XP was not being awarded for battles fought and won in the tutorial.

Fixed Bug where defeating the last enemy with a mind control effect resulted in them running away and not dropping the lore they were carrying (but still showing a lore icon on the world map where they were defeated).

Fixed Bug where discarding a card to recycle, undoing the action, then attempting to discard the card again would result in the card remaining in the player's hand and having the ability to cast it multiple times. The card would remain until refreshing the view (such as with an undo action). (Thanks Demoknight)

Fixed Bug where attempting (but not completing) a hardcore run wasn't counting as an adventure played for purposes of unlocking the Custom Adventure mode. (Thanks Pavel Pate)

Fixed Bug where Sir Cheezles Summoner IV Diamond Tier ability was not correctly describing his Mass Time travel ability. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed Bug where a Barbarian pushing an enemy into the water for lethal damage did not trigger his rampage ability. This occurred because the water tile explicitly set the defeated attribute of the drowned unit, taking the defeat credit away from the Barbarian. Neutral event activators that defeat a unit will now give the credit to the last unit who damaged it. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Balance: Vulnerability damage will now give credit to the unit who caused the triggering damage and not the unit who applied vulnerability. For example, if a Barbarian without enough power to defeat an enemy attacks, but then the vulnerability status on that enemy results in them taking extra damage and being defeated, the Barbarian will now get the credit for that defeat and trigger his rampage ability. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Fixed Bug where targeting a movement path over water with a flying unit would remove the space markers over water indicating the maximum movement range of the unit.

Fixed Bug where it was possible for the player and the AI to path ground units over water, resulting in them taking an undesirable swim.

AI Improvement: AI will no longer walk into bloody spike traps. Bloody spike traps have been designated as impassable, so units may not willingly walk into them, but can still be pushed or pulled into them using knock back effects.

Fixed Bug with Die of Theron where player could remove the dice and still get a 20 on their next roll, resulting in unlimited usages of the consumable item.

Balance: Damage spells stolen by Battle Mage using Glyph of Nitsrot or Stolen Dreams will now apply the Battle Mage's Knockback effect for damage spells. (Thanks Guest_245765)

Fixed Bug where a sync error could occur when issuing a retreat order while commanding an army containing units with the Vigil ability. (Thanks Wesley and Harknessd)

Fixed Bug where player could undo after failing to retreat or after having a battle initiated by failing to rescue a captured guardian, resulting in the last prompt showing and potentially causing erroneous behavior. Prompts will no longer display until needed when replaying a sequence, but will continue to show immediately when skipping a sequence.

Fixed Bug where Mac desktop version was throwing exception for inability to flush save when attempting to save the last window size.

Fixed Bug with procedural population where players could get stuck in situation where the boss key was behind a river and treasure room that couldn't be accessed except through the boss room. The tree near river will now be bulldozed if outside the playable bounds of the map to ensure player can enter the map. (Thanks Name1355_0ne and Guest_271321)

Fixed Bug where the Allies stats block header was using incorrect font and not reporting the correct stats. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed Bug where incorrect font was being used for the players' stat records.

Fixed Bug where player could still get the Error 2130 (unable to write local save) by wrapping all places where I flush shared object into the writeLocalSave method. If available, the save data warning prompt will appear, and if not, the game will continue.

Improvement: Fixed animation for insectoids so that we no longer see their mandibles slowly shift position after looking down.

Improvement: Added the turn timer clock to the mobile battle layouts for multiplayer battles in Abalon Arena.

Fixed Bug where new players attempting to register an account in their first session could get an "Unable to authorize this user." error message until restarting the game. (Thanks Regime.sys)

Improvement: Units with Spin attack can now directly target diagonal melee targets with the mouse. Additionally, the Bonus Attack spell can now be used diagonally on units with Spin Attack. (Thanks Rhubarb314)

Fixed Bug where Darakai's Diamond ability that grants Chain attacks to 3 units was able to target 4 (Thanks Anotnio)

Improvement: Adjusted the unit models for Satyrs, Preserver, and Mantis units so that their eyes now properly align with equipped helmets.

Balance: Stormbringer Dragon's breath attack is no longer associated with right hand equipment. This fixes bug where equipping the dragon with a melee weapon would remove his breath attack. (Thanks 1_r3gr3t_cr32ting_th1s_us3rn2m3)

Balance: The Giant Stag Beetle can now fly like giant stag beetles in the real world.



Coming Soon in the Next Major Update

Ability to disable the pop up on shop tiles when interacting with a prop (Thanks NishimiyaAnna - I haven't forgotten this, it will be in the major update as promised last time)

Ability to send newly discovered cards directly to the Cosmic Tortoise instead of your deck

Ability to view run statistics and final deck compositions for players on the leaderboard

Ability to transform card unlocks into XP tomes if there are no cards left to unlock

And many more!



Showing Your Support

