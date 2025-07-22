 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.2.1.8 Happy Birthday Bloobs

Updates:

Bm Store, Added additional crit upgrades.

Bm Store, Added boss task chance upgrade.

Bm Store, Added 100 random bones pack.

Prestige Change, if a skill can be prestiged the skill icon will glow green in the Prestige UI.

Skill Guide UI changes level requirements will be in red previously yellow if you don't have the required level.

Steamdeck users, UI Scaling adjusted for a much better experience.

Increased Base Move Speed.

