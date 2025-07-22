 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19321463 Edited 22 July 2025 – 23:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Transferring/considering transferring components from a fleet into a stockpile during installation now works without freezing up GUI window and properly cancels installation on a transfer

Decreased average prices of certain fleet components

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3283131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link