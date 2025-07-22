Transferring/considering transferring components from a fleet into a stockpile during installation now works without freezing up GUI window and properly cancels installation on a transfer
Decreased average prices of certain fleet components
July 22 Hotfix Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3283131
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update