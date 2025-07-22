Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

Hello everyone! It has been a busy few weeks, but your favorite Gothic developer is back in action and has brought you a fresh update with brand new content. This time focused on lore and some friendly interactions you can get with two of your companions: Abyss and Rozen.

The mythical girl that comes from the deeps of the Ocean and the Nymph who turned into a nurse to help others. These mysterious companions had their quests inside the game already, however, they didn't exactly have a proper post-quest interaction at the same levels other character had. Now they do, both with a more mysterious tone as well that widens the lore of the in-game world. To highlight the importance of these two scenes, 2 new soundtracks have been added to the game. Completely original and composed by our witty composer Devil Mistakes. These tracks are: A Drink for Sorrows & Nocturna I Am respectively.

Nonetheless, I know some of you are the hardboiled Casanovas; and need your dosis of romance administrated even if subtle. For this reason, in this Update is also included an expansion our frivolous Helzian, Meinhard. His scenes are now expanded with new illustrations, and some of the old ones got reworked to closer resemble his new Elvish appearance. Not only that, but new dialogues to the scene got added so everything fits inside a single enhanced whole. For veteran players, an option was included to re-experience the scene without needed to re-load an earlier save.

I take the opportunity to invite you to our Discord Server. Many great ideas for UPDATES have come from here, especially from the channel dedicated to discussion of the game. You can also get pinged immediately for fresh news before anyone else.

With no more to add, I leave you with the summary of new features:

New Interaction Scene with Rozen the Nymph. Available after completing her quest and advancing your relation with her. With new dialogues and illustrations.

New Interaction Scene with Abyss the Sea Dweller. Likewise available after completing her quest, with new dialogues, illustrations and unique soundtrack.

Enhanced Meinhard Scene and illustrations. To our vanity loving Helzian, old illustrations got enhanced and new ones were added. Along with an option to re-experience the scene without need to load for players who already completed it.

A Total for 25+ New Illustrations added for all scenes combined.

2 New Original Soundtracks. Composed by our dear musician Devil Mistakes.

All New Illustrations are unlockable in the Codex Memoriam.

Retro-compatibility with Previous Saves for Veteran Players. No need to start again if you already did the Companions' quests. Talking with them again should suffice.

For now, that's all! I hope you enjoy it. As always if you like the game, leaving your review on Steam greatly helps it.

See you later~.