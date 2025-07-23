 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
23 July 2025 Build 19321386 Edited 23 July 2025 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updates:

  • Added electrical attacks to vibroswords
  • Quest markers now rotate so that they are always showing vertically on the map
  • Moved the trigger node for the Buddhist missionary robots next to the entry node so that it triggers on arrival
  • Fixed UI bug so that inventory and other scrolls will work if cursor is between boxes
  • Fixed a few border bugs on Nabi (Solar Farm, Signal) and Helfyr (many)
  • Fixed bug with Brother Marl having a quest marker (meant for Ola Touch)
  • Fixed bug with Overkill perk critical damage result (it now affects regular damage at +10 per team kill)


More to come! Thanks again for the bug reports and feedback!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2734271
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link