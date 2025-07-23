- Added electrical attacks to vibroswords
- Quest markers now rotate so that they are always showing vertically on the map
- Moved the trigger node for the Buddhist missionary robots next to the entry node so that it triggers on arrival
- Fixed UI bug so that inventory and other scrolls will work if cursor is between boxes
- Fixed a few border bugs on Nabi (Solar Farm, Signal) and Helfyr (many)
- Fixed bug with Brother Marl having a quest marker (meant for Ola Touch)
- Fixed bug with Overkill perk critical damage result (it now affects regular damage at +10 per team kill)
More to come! Thanks again for the bug reports and feedback!
