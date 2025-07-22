 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19321359 Edited 22 July 2025 – 23:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update includes the following changes:

  • Added previews when placing instructions using hotkeys.
  • Improved the color accuracy of MP4 files exported using ffmpeg.
  • Tweaked the ippatsu-dai variant of pachi-sol so that it's slightly easier to win.
  • Adjusted the "spring dress" puzzle so that the lower fabric can be flipped vertically.
  • Adjusted the "katsu curry" puzzle so that it's more obvious when assembled incorrectly.

