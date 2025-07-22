- Added previews when placing instructions using hotkeys.
- Improved the color accuracy of MP4 files exported using ffmpeg.
- Tweaked the ippatsu-dai variant of pachi-sol so that it's slightly easier to win.
- Adjusted the "spring dress" puzzle so that the lower fabric can be flipped vertically.
- Adjusted the "katsu curry" puzzle so that it's more obvious when assembled incorrectly.
UPDATE: Hotkey previews, improved videos, solitaire tweaks
Update notes via Steam Community
Today's update includes the following changes:
