= ADDITIONS

- solo players now get 1 respawn per floor

- added the money cash drop ability (R)

- added security goblin (he is unfinished)

- added ability to pocket office goblin

- added more posters (thank you community artists!)



= FIXES / CHANGES

- added potential fix for grabba respawn system failing bug that I'm pretty confident about

- added potential fix for VOIP failing that I'm not at all confident about

- fixed funky behavior while equipping grabbington while holding an item

- (maybe?) fixed grabbington still being able to be fired when dropped

- (maybe?) fixed issue where grabbington camera recoil would still play even after dropping grabbington

- fixed bug with players becoming invincible for one another

- fixed grabbington not being able to pass through forceFields

- made slight tweaks to improve grombie network synchronization

- slightly decreased grombie spawn amount + spawn chance

- equipped items are now "slippery" to not get stuck as easily on terrain

- equipped items now teleport back to the player hold point if they get too far

- added keybind prompt to drop equipped items

- fixed some new keybind options not functioning properly

- fixed mutant infinitely sliding and screaming while chasing players

- increased shark spawn rate

- fixed sentry turrets not being able to target grombies

- expanded guilt range for bomb goblins

- buffed the gussi sweater

- fixed grombie horde ambience SFX persisting after no grombies remain