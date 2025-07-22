= ADDITIONS
- solo players now get 1 respawn per floor
- added the money cash drop ability (R)
- added security goblin (he is unfinished)
- added ability to pocket office goblin
- added more posters (thank you community artists!)
= FIXES / CHANGES
- added potential fix for grabba respawn system failing bug that I'm pretty confident about
- added potential fix for VOIP failing that I'm not at all confident about
- fixed funky behavior while equipping grabbington while holding an item
- (maybe?) fixed grabbington still being able to be fired when dropped
- (maybe?) fixed issue where grabbington camera recoil would still play even after dropping grabbington
- fixed bug with players becoming invincible for one another
- fixed grabbington not being able to pass through forceFields
- made slight tweaks to improve grombie network synchronization
- slightly decreased grombie spawn amount + spawn chance
- equipped items are now "slippery" to not get stuck as easily on terrain
- equipped items now teleport back to the player hold point if they get too far
- added keybind prompt to drop equipped items
- fixed some new keybind options not functioning properly
- fixed mutant infinitely sliding and screaming while chasing players
- increased shark spawn rate
- fixed sentry turrets not being able to target grombies
- expanded guilt range for bomb goblins
- buffed the gussi sweater
- fixed grombie horde ambience SFX persisting after no grombies remain
