Updates
- Various bugfixes
- Stability and scalability improvements
- Dynamic, independent ship part motion!
- New medal/medal augment badges!
- Added Gauntlets, our automatic tournament management system!
- [NEW] Warp Drive
- Aiming improvements
- Fixed issue where aiming diagonally on gamepads was slower than cardinal directions
- Aim-assist better accounts for projectile sizes for target confirmation
Quality of Life Changes
- Added visual tick mark and audio queue as players place 1st–4th
- 5s countdown to ascension phase
- Added total pit cost to reserve UI
- More clear indication while watching an instant replay
- Added ability for session leader to restart matches
- Camera changes based off of stabilizer lift
Balance Changes
- DMR fire rate decreased .25 → .27
- DMR accuracy increased for both hip-fire and aim down sights
- Light Engine top speed increased 22500 → 24000
- Medium Warp Drive damage at max boost decreased 30 → 25
