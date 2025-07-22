 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19321136 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updates

  • Various bugfixes
  • Stability and scalability improvements
  • Dynamic, independent ship part motion!
  • New medal/medal augment badges!
  • Added Gauntlets, our automatic tournament management system!
  • [NEW] Warp Drive
  • Aiming improvements

    • Fixed issue where aiming diagonally on gamepads was slower than cardinal directions
    • Aim-assist better accounts for projectile sizes for target confirmation



Quality of Life Changes

  • Added visual tick mark and audio queue as players place 1st–4th
  • 5s countdown to ascension phase
  • Added total pit cost to reserve UI
  • More clear indication while watching an instant replay
  • Added ability for session leader to restart matches
  • Camera changes based off of stabilizer lift


Balance Changes

  • DMR fire rate decreased .25 → .27
  • DMR accuracy increased for both hip-fire and aim down sights
  • Light Engine top speed increased 22500 → 24000
  • Medium Warp Drive damage at max boost decreased 30 → 25

