4 September 2025 Build 19320970
Update notes via Steam Community

Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls - Anniversary Update \[V1.2.5] | Update Notes

  • Added Race the Lava Level 13

  • Added Race the Lava Level 14

  • Added Classic Viper to Level Editor (150 Health)

  • Added Classic Flame to Level Editor (Infinite Health)

  • Added Classic Swamp Thing to Level Editor (Infinite Health)

  • Added Classic Fangs to Level Editor (50 Health)

  • Added Classic Cloaked to Level Editor (100 Health)

  • Added Red Bob the Blob (Minimal Bounce)

  • Added Blue Bob the Blob (Medium Bounce)

  • Added Invisible Death Box element to the Level Editor

  • Added new location to Level Editor: Demons Castle

  • Added Gem Counter on Level Editor UI

  • Changed the amount of gems you get when defeating an enemy from 10 to 25

  • Changed DLC 3 description header in DLC Menu

  • Changed Audio Clip Notification for Opening Language Select

  • Changed Audio Volume level for Opening Language Select

