Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls - Anniversary Update \[V1.2.5] | Update Notes
Added Race the Lava Level 13
Added Race the Lava Level 14
Added Classic Viper to Level Editor (150 Health)
Added Classic Flame to Level Editor (Infinite Health)
Added Classic Swamp Thing to Level Editor (Infinite Health)
Added Classic Fangs to Level Editor (50 Health)
Added Classic Cloaked to Level Editor (100 Health)
Added Red Bob the Blob (Minimal Bounce)
Added Blue Bob the Blob (Medium Bounce)
Added Invisible Death Box element to the Level Editor
Added new location to Level Editor: Demons Castle
Added Gem Counter on Level Editor UI
Changed the amount of gems you get when defeating an enemy from 10 to 25
Changed DLC 3 description header in DLC Menu
Changed Audio Clip Notification for Opening Language Select
Changed Audio Volume level for Opening Language Select
Changed files in this update