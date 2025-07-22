VIOLET - Patch 1.2.1 is Now Live!

🌍 Russian Language Fix: Fixed some issues with the Russian text in Hisoka Ayumi's puzzle that prevented proper progression. 🇷🇺💬



Fixed some issues with the Russian text in Hisoka Ayumi's puzzle that prevented proper progression. 🇷🇺💬 🧽 General Polish: Minor improvements and visual tweaks in certain areas. Smoother, cleaner, better! ✨



Minor improvements and visual tweaks in certain areas. Smoother, cleaner, better! ✨ 🚀 Improved Performance: Overall performance has been slightly improved across the board. Let it flow! 💨



Hey Survivors! 🧟‍♀️🧠It’s been a while since the last update, but we’ve always been listening behind the scenes! 👀📩Today, a new issue was reported… and guess what? It’s already fixed! ✅Your support keeps this world alive… or something like that. 💀🖤👁️‍🗨️💜