VIOLET - Patch 1.2.1 is Now Live!🩸
Hey Survivors! 🧟♀️🧠
It’s been a while since the last update, but we’ve always been listening behind the scenes! 👀📩
Today, a new issue was reported… and guess what? It’s already fixed! ✅
Here’s what’s new in version 1.2.1:
- 🌍 Russian Language Fix: Fixed some issues with the Russian text in Hisoka Ayumi's puzzle that prevented proper progression. 🇷🇺💬
- 🧽 General Polish: Minor improvements and visual tweaks in certain areas. Smoother, cleaner, better! ✨
- 🚀 Improved Performance: Overall performance has been slightly improved across the board. Let it flow! 💨
🔧 Huge thanks to everyone still playing, reporting bugs, and supporting the project!
Your support keeps this world alive… or something like that. 💀🖤
Until the next update, and remember...
🌕 Violet only stays quiet... when it’s waiting for you to let your guard down. 👁️🗨️💜
Changed files in this update