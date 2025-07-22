Hey Aurafarmers!



We're introducing our first major balance/item rework into Brainrot Battle Royale, and pushing some smaller changes along with it. Here is the short patchlist before we explain further:

Fix spawn island stuck spot

Allow players to change their weapons using the scroll wheel (DrBean)

Rework throwable behaviour to improve usability and prevent issues with aiming (Manbaer and Tacocat)

Significantly buff Tim Cheese's cheese grenade



Previously, throwables (Cheese bomb and carrot salad) worked by requiring the user to throw them within a certain range and actually hit an object to throw at. This was clunky and annoying and made them a pain to use, and useless in certain situations.

To fix this, throwables will now throw in any direction regardless of if the indicator is on an object. This will make throwing them at distant enemies or enemies behind cover easier.

Tim Cheese's cheese bomb will now explode on impact, and throws significantly faster. This makes it far, far stronger, considering it does 10 damage, and so to balance this it will take an extra 10 seconds to regenerate it.

We hope you enjoy this update, and hope to see you in Ohio for another match. Thanks for playing guys <3



- Much love, BBR team.