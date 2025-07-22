The in game chat will now send messages when the game is saving and when you are loading a save game



Trader will now stay for 200 seconds (Previously was 120 seconds)



Decreased size of the cooking pan (cooking pan is under a rework right now)



Updated all languages to the current version of the game

Fixed bug where input prompts could show on players screen even though they are not looking at an interactable

Fixed bug where logic that checked for duplicate perks could fail

Fixed bug where sold fish would show the point value and then the quota value when it was not supposed to

Fixed bug where spider killing a player scene would end to quickly



Thanks!



