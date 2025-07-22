 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19320845
Update notes via Steam Community

QOL Changes

- Added display of player money while shopping in the town fair and in Braso's shop

- Popups will now show while browsing Braso's shop, when buying from the town fair, or when buying from Isalin showing if items you are about to buy will exceed your bag's capacity

Adjustments

- Adjusted the way mining office deliveries are handled

Fixes

- Fixed references of gold in haggling screen

- Fixed being able to check out items from Braso's shop when the bag doesn't have enough space

- Fixed being able to add more items to your basket in Braso's shop when the bag doesn't have enough space

- Fixed some UI issues with shopping in Braso's shop, the town fair and food counter in the tavern

- Fixed crash after completing Karron's requirements in Chapter 1

- Fixed issues when trying to load a save file

