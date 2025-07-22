My last patch introduced a critical bug, when you upgraded your conversation skill, or selecting a conversation card, the card can't be rendered correctly and players can't proceed in the game.
This quick patch fixed that issue. Sorry for the inconvenience this has caused!
Critical Bug Fix Patch 3.1
