22 July 2025 Build 19320812 Edited 22 July 2025 – 22:10:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
My last patch introduced a critical bug, when you upgraded your conversation skill, or selecting a conversation card, the card can't be rendered correctly and players can't proceed in the game.

This quick patch fixed that issue. Sorry for the inconvenience this has caused!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3882051
  • Loading history…
