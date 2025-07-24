Hey snowboarders!

I can finally announce the release date for Slopecrashers on console, the game will arrive on:



🥁🥁🥁🥁 DRUMROLL 🥁🥁🥁🥁

.

.

.

* Excitement

.

.

.

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

🎆🎆🎆🎆🎇🎇🎇🎇🎆🎆🎆🎆

August 7th!

🎆🎆🎆🎆🎇🎇🎇🎇🎆🎆🎆🎆

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨

WOOP WOOP 🙌🙌

So tell your friends that do not have a PC that they can now join your lobbies and show them that you had some time training already ^^

There is also a new patch that fixes a few issues with cross play and some game issues since the last patch!

New Trailer!

For this special occasion I also made a new trailer - I think it is quite fun! Check it out!

New equipment:

I think the game has a lot to offer, but when you are starting out it looks rather empty since you need some time to even unlock the cool stuff - so I reshuffeled some of the unlockables and added new ones to the shop - like you can now snowboard on a donut, use pigeons as a glider or if you don't want to play endlessly to unlock cool gadgets like the grappling hook, the rocket thrusters or a jetpack, you can now access one of each from the start inside the shop!

Look at him go!

Other Patchnotes:

Fixed some localization issues (thanks for all your help - here you can also help fix issues in your language! https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1odYADS4tDDfQABdGTeGnrGKKNQiqiUAMRM2N2jWOT_0/edit?usp=sharing

Some items were not yet localized

The AI rework made bosses unbeatable - oops - fixed now.

See you soon,

-peek