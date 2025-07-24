Hey snowboarders!
I can finally announce the release date for Slopecrashers on console, the game will arrive on:
🥁🥁🥁🥁 DRUMROLL 🥁🥁🥁🥁
.
.
.
* Excitement
.
.
.
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
🎆🎆🎆🎆🎇🎇🎇🎇🎆🎆🎆🎆
August 7th!
🎆🎆🎆🎆🎇🎇🎇🎇🎆🎆🎆🎆
✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨
WOOP WOOP 🙌🙌
So tell your friends that do not have a PC that they can now join your lobbies and show them that you had some time training already ^^
There is also a new patch that fixes a few issues with cross play and some game issues since the last patch!
New Trailer!
For this special occasion I also made a new trailer - I think it is quite fun! Check it out!
New equipment:
I think the game has a lot to offer, but when you are starting out it looks rather empty since you need some time to even unlock the cool stuff - so I reshuffeled some of the unlockables and added new ones to the shop - like you can now snowboard on a donut, use pigeons as a glider or if you don't want to play endlessly to unlock cool gadgets like the grappling hook, the rocket thrusters or a jetpack, you can now access one of each from the start inside the shop!
Look at him go!
Other Patchnotes:
Fixed some localization issues (thanks for all your help - here you can also help fix issues in your language!
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1odYADS4tDDfQABdGTeGnrGKKNQiqiUAMRM2N2jWOT_0/edit?usp=sharing
Some items were not yet localized
The AI rework made bosses unbeatable - oops - fixed now.
See you soon,
-peek
