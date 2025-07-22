Here's the first monthly update for Early Access! This time, I've added the in-game days July 19th to 23rd.
Please remember to leave a review! This improves visibility for the game, and feedback helps me with future updates.
Early Access v0.2 Changelog
Added in-game days July 19th to July 23rd.
This includes a pass on player options, story branches, conditions, writing, backgrounds, music, and voice adlibs.
4 new backgrounds: 1 board game, 2 dream scenes, 1 scene for next release.
Dreams/memories: Changed phrasing to “Of the islands.”
Dreams/memories: Hid sprites in one of the “Of a girl” memories.
June 28: Updated the condition and wording around choosing whose soul to take.
June 29, July 3, July 9: Updated check condition if you’ve been to the park with Clara.
July 5, July 6: Fixed a couple of sprite bugs.
General: Added new conditions/checks for who the player is dating.
General: fixed the apostrophe to consistently use the same one.
General: updated Red Text to be a “character”, so the text always has the same treatment.
General: updated the Ghost to be a “character”, so the text always has the same treatment. Ghost text now jitters a bit.
General: function update to clear the character sprite state at the start of each day.
Updated formatting of credits for Creative Commons assets.
Changed files in this update