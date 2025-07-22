 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19320629 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:33:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a flag system for custom levels. Flag system allows to add winning conditions for custom levels. As well as, guiding players.

Level editor supports placing items from using the wand spell choose system.

Some bug fixes with spell selection.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3427991
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link