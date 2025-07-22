Quick update:
I fixed an issue where the Options menu could get stuck or become unresponsive when navigating with a controller or keyboard. Everything should now work smoothly.
Thanks for reporting this! More polish and improvements on the way!
Quick hotfix for Options Navigation getting stuck
