22 July 2025 Build 19320572 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:52:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛍️ New System: Store & Customer Mechanics

  • Players can now open the store and sell products to queued customers.

  • Customers request specific items and wait for interaction via \[E] key.

  • A negotiation system has been added – bargain for higher profits!

  • The store can be toggled with the \[F4] key.

  • Customer traffic varies depending on the time of day.

📢 Notifications & Quests

  • Customer arrival notifications now appear on screen.

  • 5 new quests added (talk to a customer, make a sale, negotiate, etc.).

  • A tutorial screen for the customer system has been added.

🏢 Content Additions

  • A new Sales Office building has been added to the scene.

  • Player height and camera FOV have been increased.

  • Nighttime outdoor lighting has been implemented.

🐝 Bee System Fixes

  • Bee sales now deduct evenly from all hives.

🔧 Other Improvements

  • Fixed the UI bug with worker upgrade text.

  • Various optimizations and performance improvements.

  • Updated keybindings added to the settings menu.

🔄 We’re looking forward to your feedback on the Steam update page!

