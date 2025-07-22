🛍️ New System: Store & Customer Mechanics
Players can now open the store and sell products to queued customers.
Customers request specific items and wait for interaction via \[E] key.
A negotiation system has been added – bargain for higher profits!
The store can be toggled with the \[F4] key.
Customer traffic varies depending on the time of day.
📢 Notifications & Quests
Customer arrival notifications now appear on screen.
5 new quests added (talk to a customer, make a sale, negotiate, etc.).
A tutorial screen for the customer system has been added.
🏢 Content Additions
A new Sales Office building has been added to the scene.
Player height and camera FOV have been increased.
Nighttime outdoor lighting has been implemented.
🐝 Bee System Fixes
Bee sales now deduct evenly from all hives.
🔧 Other Improvements
Fixed the UI bug with worker upgrade text.
Various optimizations and performance improvements.
Updated keybindings added to the settings menu.
🔄 We’re looking forward to your feedback on the Steam update page!
Changed files in this update