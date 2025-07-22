v2.0.2a - RELEASED 22 JULY 2025
HOTFIX (Windows only)
* When using controller or Steam Deck, new Minnesota Browns coats are not selectable.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
* When using controller or Steam Deck, new Minnesota Browns coats are not selectable.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update