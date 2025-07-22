 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19320547 Edited 22 July 2025 – 22:10:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v2.0.2a - RELEASED 22 JULY 2025

HOTFIX (Windows only)

* When using controller or Steam Deck, new Minnesota Browns coats are not selectable.

Windows WolfQuest: Anniversary Edition (Windows)
