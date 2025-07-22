 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19320545 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Spanish (Latin America) language support - A MONUMENTAL thanks to Sebastián Zarhi [Zerk] for providing the Spanish Latin American localization!
  • Ukrainian language support - A HUMONGOUS thanks to Василь "RDSk" Михалюк for providing the Ukrainian localization!
  • German language support - A COLOSSAL thanks to Yannick Thier for providing the German localization!
  • Polish language support - A HUGE thanks to moths for providing the Polish localization!
  • Added disable footstep sounds option.
  • Various bug fixes

