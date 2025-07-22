- Spanish (Latin America) language support - A MONUMENTAL thanks to Sebastián Zarhi [Zerk] for providing the Spanish Latin American localization!
- Ukrainian language support - A HUMONGOUS thanks to Василь "RDSk" Михалюк for providing the Ukrainian localization!
- German language support - A COLOSSAL thanks to Yannick Thier for providing the German localization!
- Polish language support - A HUGE thanks to moths for providing the Polish localization!
- Added disable footstep sounds option.
- Various bug fixes
Patch Notes Version 1.12
Patch Notes Version 1.12
