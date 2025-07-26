This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

v2.0.2b - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves ARE backward compatible with v2.0.2a, so if you switch back to that version, you can continue playing any saves made in this beta. Multiplayer games are also backward-compatible with the last patch, so you can play with those who have that version.

As always, it's prudent to make a backup of your User Files before switching to the beta, just to be safe. They are here:

Windows: Documents/My Games/Wolf Quest Anniversary/User Files/

Mac: \[YourUserDirectory]/Wolf Quest Anniversary/User Files/

BETA 2

IMPROVEMENTS:

* Emotes: When you remove an emote from the Favorites section, that spot now remains empty, to be filled by the next emote that you add to Favorites (so placement of other emotes does not shift).

* Expanded coat bio for Y1T (provided by Tom Gable, Project Lead for Voyageurs Wolf Project).

* Controller: When using joystick and getting into Head or Scent camera mode, tapping Head or Scent button now switches back to Normal mode.

* Controller: More reliable detection of controllers when disabling one and enabling another.

* Adjusted lighting on wolf face in badge so it's not overexposed.

* When exiting Photo Mode, set HUD mode to the value it has upon entering Photo mode (hidden or not).

* Expanded the range for nametags scale slider.

* Enabled young/old coat toggle for any player-wolf.

BUGS FIXED:

* New hidden achievement is not hidden.

* Snow appears on animals sometimes when it should not.

* When starting a new game with an existing mate, the selected territory configuration shows several months of simulated change.

* If a pup disperses immediately after a new quest begins, and the player chooses to play as that pup, the game doesn't fade back in after the transition.

* Game stalls after pups are born due to since-fixed bug which set wolf age as zero. (So this fixes those save files.)

* Don't show tutorial tip about Scavenger Hunt achievement when finding new Slough Creek collectible object.

* Bloodlines achievement is not unlocked when it should be, when lineage was broken by a since-fixed bug.

* Vegetation and terrain issues.

* Various typos.

_____________________

TO GET THE BETA BUILD

1) In the Steam app, go to your Library, then right-click on the WolfQuest: AE name in the left column and choose Properties. 2) Then go to the Betas tab and select the WQ current Beta option in the pulldown. No password is necessary. Steam should then start downloading it. Later you can switch back to the public version in that Betas tab, by selecting NONE in that pulldown.