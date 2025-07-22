✈️ **General

- Enabled first class day 16

- disabled collisions on bathroom door when opening to prevent passengers from getting pushed out of the way

- disabled points tick sound bc it was annoying

- disabled player ragdoll when you're dashed into

- tightened up ragdoll recovery so it should find a location more often at the expense of slightly more resource usage

- (Demo only) now stops after day 7 in calendar and day 11 in endless mode

- trash is back on a timer instead of instant

⚖️ **Balance**

- satisfied people now have a chance to argue but unsatisfied people are 2x more likely

- increased chance of stinky people

- day 2 service length reduced from 120>60 seconds

- reduced endless mode hard choice from 3,8,13,18 > 7,14

- bathroom time increased from 5>7s

👁️**Visual**

- fixed a cloud pop in bug on the main menu for ultrawide monitors

🐛**Bug Fixes**

- fixed a bug where missing a cat request would make the passenger no longer accept the cat once caught

- fixed a bug where exploding can sound would stack and could become unbearable

- fixed a bug where sometimes taking stuff from other players wasnt working correctly

- fixed a bug where picking up a cabinet at the same time as another player caused a ghost item

- fixed a bug where pulling certain items out of the oven caused them to not have any servings (nuts, chocolate, coffee)

- fixed a bug where turning away from something while interacting wasnt properly setting the "Interacting" value to false causing varioufs failures