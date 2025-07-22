 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19320337 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:06:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A new level has been added - Coming Storm.

Graphics has improved.
- the space background is now less bright. In the settings, you can change the brightness of the background is to your liking.
- improved mechanics of destruction of objects, teleport and laser.
- added post processing: vignette, glow and chromatic aberration. You can also adjust these settings to your liking or turn them off post processing.

Now the game continues by pressing the Esc key.
You can exit the menu by pressing the space bar (the "confirm" action), but this works only during a pause.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3814611
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link