22 July 2025 Build 19320296 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Dear Dungeoncrawlers!

Version 0.1.11 brings improvements new content.

Improvements:
  • Added throwable and potion swap via DPad (Keyboard: RTCV)
  • Higher chance to encounter the miniboss on the first floor.

New content:
  • Heavy Attack (press sprint and attack to charge)

Would you like to join our Discord, share your thoughts, give feedback and help improve the game?

Then join here: https://discord.gg/MVYvMAbTkY Play the Demo and share your thoughts, Your feedback shall help make the game even better!

