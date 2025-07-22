Version 0.1.11 brings improvements new content.
Improvements:
- Added throwable and potion swap via DPad (Keyboard: RTCV)
- Higher chance to encounter the miniboss on the first floor.
New content:
- Heavy Attack (press sprint and attack to charge)
Would you like to join our Discord, share your thoughts, give feedback and help improve the game?
Then join here: https://discord.gg/MVYvMAbTkY Play the Demo and share your thoughts, Your feedback shall help make the game even better!
