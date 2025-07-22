 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19320140
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Two more quick fixes down the pipeline:

  • Fixed a bug where the Toggle to display numbers on your Life and Health globes was not showing on the Options Menu;

  • Fixed a bug where Closed Body would increase Mana Cost instead of Cooldown Time when levelling up the Skill;


Also, PSA for Turkish players: we are aware of an issue with Windows set to the Turkish language where all texts in-game show up as "TNF:()"

We are working on a fix as fast as we can. In the meantime, if you want to play the game right away, you can set your Windows language to English. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Cheers,
~The Hell Clock team

Changed files in this update

