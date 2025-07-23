 Skip to content
We've got a few more bug fixes in this update, along with several improvements to the in-game graphics and effects. Here's the details:

  • Fixed issue with ripple effect being offset during dynamic camera zoom
  • Fixed issue where the highest spawned animal would not always be included in the statistics at the end of a game
  • Added additional sound effects to the bucket and mouse
  • Added particle effects to bucket and mouse
  • Added the keyboard shortcut 'Escape' key as an option for the pause menu. Previously this was only activated with 'P'
  • Added hints to the main title screen to let players know about features that might have been missed.
  • Improved visuals on multiplier so that it stands out a bit more
  • Improved visuals and added sounds effects for bonus panels


We're also working on a new feature for a future update: A 'Twitch Plays' mode, which, for streamers, will allow you to run the game on Twitch and let your chat play the game!

If you're a streamer on Twitch and would like to help test out this new feature, contact us on Blue Sky or via the Community Hub!

