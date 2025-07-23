Fixed issue with ripple effect being offset during dynamic camera zoom



Fixed issue where the highest spawned animal would not always be included in the statistics at the end of a game



Added additional sound effects to the bucket and mouse



Added particle effects to bucket and mouse



Added the keyboard shortcut 'Escape' key as an option for the pause menu. Previously this was only activated with 'P'



Added hints to the main title screen to let players know about features that might have been missed.



Improved visuals on multiplier so that it stands out a bit more



Improved visuals and added sounds effects for bonus panels



We've got a few more bug fixes in this update, along with several improvements to the in-game graphics and effects. Here's the details:We're also working on a new feature for a future update: A 'Twitch Plays' mode, which, for streamers, will allow you to run the game on Twitch and let your chat play the game!If you're a streamer on Twitch and would like to help test out this new feature, contact us on Blue Sky or via the Community Hub!