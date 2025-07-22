⛏️ What's New! 💎

🚨 Two Shiny New Special Flags!



Alarm Flag - Beep beep! This one's loud and proud! (10,000 gold)

Warning Barrier Flag - Might be the coolest looking flag I've made (10,000 gold)

All flags of this type will be expensive but I think their variety makes it worth it!



🌈 New Theme: Synthwave!



Neon colors and 80s vibes!



🇫🇷 French Support!



The whole game's now in French too!



Fair warning: I used AI to translate most of it and tried to clean it up, but if you speak French and spot anything weird, just let me know!