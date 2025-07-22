 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19320038
Update notes via Steam Community
⛏️ What's New! 💎
🚨 Two Shiny New Special Flags!

Alarm Flag - Beep beep! This one's loud and proud! (10,000 gold)
Warning Barrier Flag - Might be the coolest looking flag I've made (10,000 gold)
All flags of this type will be expensive but I think their variety makes it worth it!

🌈 New Theme: Synthwave!

Neon colors and 80s vibes!

🇫🇷 French Support!

The whole game's now in French too!

Fair warning: I used AI to translate most of it and tried to clean it up, but if you speak French and spot anything weird, just let me know!

Changed files in this update

