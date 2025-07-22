Just a quick update to fix a few bugs and translation issues. Managed to squeeze in a couple of smaller Quality of Life changes people asked for as well. Enjoy!

Patch Notes

New Features / Content

• Early access roadmap can now be seen from the main menu.

Quality of Life / Accessibility

• Confirmation added when selling/discarding starred favourite items.

• Items can now be quickly sold using the right mouse button.

• Steam input should now be completely supported.

• Small lines are now displayed in item modifier lists to highlight empty slots.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed incorrect reward item backgrounds showing in navigation.

• Fixed ship class names not translating in ship design.

• Faction names shown next to ships in navigation now correctly translate.

• Drone names are now correctly translated in item stats.

• Fixed translation of metres shorthand in Simplified Chinese.

• Fixed NullReference in GameShip.MoveItemStorage().

• Fixed NullReference in AutoDestroy.OnEnable().

• Fixed NullReference in GridLayoutGroup() when selling multiple items.