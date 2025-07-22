Just a quick update to fix a few bugs and translation issues. Managed to squeeze in a couple of smaller Quality of Life changes people asked for as well. Enjoy!
Patch Notes
New Features / Content
• Early access roadmap can now be seen from the main menu.
Quality of Life / Accessibility
• Confirmation added when selling/discarding starred favourite items.
• Items can now be quickly sold using the right mouse button.
• Steam input should now be completely supported.
• Small lines are now displayed in item modifier lists to highlight empty slots.
Bug Fixes
• Fixed incorrect reward item backgrounds showing in navigation.
• Fixed ship class names not translating in ship design.
• Faction names shown next to ships in navigation now correctly translate.
• Drone names are now correctly translated in item stats.
• Fixed translation of metres shorthand in Simplified Chinese.
• Fixed NullReference in GameShip.MoveItemStorage().
• Fixed NullReference in AutoDestroy.OnEnable().
• Fixed NullReference in GridLayoutGroup() when selling multiple items.
Changed files in this update