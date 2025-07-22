Performance Optimizations & System Improvements



1.Optimized frame drops during Hour of the Monkey's ability animations.

2.Reduced stuttering in Hour of the Tiger's skill effects.

3.Improved frame stability during Blade Clash QTE. Further optimizations planned.

4.Fixed camera glitches triggered by Blade Clash in the Final Gauntlet. Monitoring ongoing.

5.Added 5 Chain Invocation guides to Shadow Shard Interface.

6.Streamlined Hour of the Horse's arena by removing redundant smoke VFX.

7.Restored missing hit-sound effects in the Final Gauntlet.

8.Shortened recovery time after throw/grapple attacks.

9.Increased Shadow Strike rewards with guaranteed Spirit Core drops.