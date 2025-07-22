 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19319996
Update notes via Steam Community
Performance Optimizations & System Improvements

1.Optimized frame drops during Hour of the Monkey's ability animations.
2.Reduced stuttering in Hour of the Tiger's skill effects.
3.Improved frame stability during Blade Clash QTE. Further optimizations planned.
4.Fixed camera glitches triggered by Blade Clash in the Final Gauntlet. Monitoring ongoing.
5.Added 5 Chain Invocation guides to Shadow Shard Interface.
6.Streamlined Hour of the Horse's arena by removing redundant smoke VFX.
7.Restored missing hit-sound effects in the Final Gauntlet.
8.Shortened recovery time after throw/grapple attacks.
9.Increased Shadow Strike rewards with guaranteed Spirit Core drops.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3478591
