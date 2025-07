Hi! Thanks to those who bought and tried the game right on release day. Here's the first set of patches:

Removed the initial flash of graphs in Graphbit

Fixed the correct answer display inside Solvebit modes (e.g. Time mode)

Invert "Find trigonometry functions" with "Find quadratic functions" inside Graphbit

Fix LSD Cats & Secret Number achievement inside game

I expect to push 1-2 updates each month starting from now, so feel free to leave your suggestions below!