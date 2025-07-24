 Skip to content
Major 24 July 2025 Build 19319975
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello board members!

Thank you all for your continued support since launch. We’ve listened closely to your feedback (and reviewed our own) to identify the biggest challenge facing our intrepid entrepreneurs. The result?

Rise of Industry 2’s first major content update!

So, what’s changed?

New Feature - Construction Manager:

Have more oversight into the jobs of your builders and quickly adjust different project’s priorities as needed and jump between sites.

Need something done as soon as possible? Push it to the top of your construction queue and freely move tasks up or down the list.

Improvement - Byproduct production:

The way that byproducts are calculated has been adjusted, to make it clearer what is being produced where and when. It should now reflect what is being output more realistically

New Feature - Contact management:

We heard your feedback with how contacts were made, maintained, and utilised. We agree that the way to navigate to your contacts and establish new connections can be quite difficult and overwhelming. As such, we have reworked the system. Reach out to other companies based on a target resource, link with new industry moguls via your employees, and network externally easier than before.

Improvement - Staff management:

You can now hire and assign VPs more easily, selecting the role you want them to fill, rather than rejecting them, or slotting them into a role they aren't suited for.

New Feature - Hotkeys:

You may be familiar with these already, but to make it simpler for you to navigate the intricate world of tycoon building, remappable hotkeys have now been added!

Changelog:

Version 1.1.0

  • Added Construction Manager

  • Added hotkeys for the following tabs (F1-F9 respectively): VP/managers, Vendor relations, Contracts, Deliveries, Reports, Investors, Production Manual, Toggle land management, and Toggle deposits view.

  • Clarified Byproduct production to show the amount produced and how frequently.

  • Added new UI for Vendor relations

    • All relations (Current and potential) are now sorted based on the resource they deal in

    • Socialize with existing partners who deal in a desired resource

    • Use existing contacts to introduce you to other industrialists with ease

    • Cold call new contacts for a chance to spread your influence

    • Companies can still be found through the existing company menu

  • Improved hiring members to your board

    • Hiring is initiated like normal.

    • The successful candidate can now be assigned to any vacant position

  • Added new socialisation options for other companies

    • Brainstorm ideas to trade research for influence.

    • Conduct Facility tours, which allow you to gain large amounts of influence for a price

  • Utility reports are now complex based. Daily capacity and usage allows for a clearer view of your factories needs.

  • Disconnected pipes, roads, and wires now have a separate visualization so breaks are clearer.

  • Limits can be set on pipe and wire connections for sending/receiving

  • Various controller fixes and QoL updates

  • Updated the controller reticle

  • Some menus have updated visuals

  • Hops can now be moved with conveyors

  • \[Bug Fix] Sulfur mines were experiencing accidents too frequently

  • \[Bug Fix] Large game cartridge factory was unlocking based on cardboard, not cartridges

  • \[Bug Fix] Fixed incorrect resource in an investment goal, in St. Louis

  • Typo and localization fixes

Changed files in this update

