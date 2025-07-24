Hello board members!

Thank you all for your continued support since launch. We’ve listened closely to your feedback (and reviewed our own) to identify the biggest challenge facing our intrepid entrepreneurs. The result?

Rise of Industry 2’s first major content update!

So, what’s changed?



New Feature - Construction Manager:

Have more oversight into the jobs of your builders and quickly adjust different project’s priorities as needed and jump between sites.

Need something done as soon as possible? Push it to the top of your construction queue and freely move tasks up or down the list.



Improvement - Byproduct production:

The way that byproducts are calculated has been adjusted, to make it clearer what is being produced where and when. It should now reflect what is being output more realistically



New Feature - Contact management:

We heard your feedback with how contacts were made, maintained, and utilised. We agree that the way to navigate to your contacts and establish new connections can be quite difficult and overwhelming. As such, we have reworked the system. Reach out to other companies based on a target resource, link with new industry moguls via your employees, and network externally easier than before.



Improvement - Staff management:

You can now hire and assign VPs more easily, selecting the role you want them to fill, rather than rejecting them, or slotting them into a role they aren't suited for.



New Feature - Hotkeys:

You may be familiar with these already, but to make it simpler for you to navigate the intricate world of tycoon building, remappable hotkeys have now been added!

Changelog:

Version 1.1.0