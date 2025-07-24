Hello board members!
Thank you all for your continued support since launch. We’ve listened closely to your feedback (and reviewed our own) to identify the biggest challenge facing our intrepid entrepreneurs. The result?
Rise of Industry 2’s first major content update!
So, what’s changed?
New Feature - Construction Manager:
Have more oversight into the jobs of your builders and quickly adjust different project’s priorities as needed and jump between sites.
Need something done as soon as possible? Push it to the top of your construction queue and freely move tasks up or down the list.
Improvement - Byproduct production:
The way that byproducts are calculated has been adjusted, to make it clearer what is being produced where and when. It should now reflect what is being output more realistically
New Feature - Contact management:
We heard your feedback with how contacts were made, maintained, and utilised. We agree that the way to navigate to your contacts and establish new connections can be quite difficult and overwhelming. As such, we have reworked the system. Reach out to other companies based on a target resource, link with new industry moguls via your employees, and network externally easier than before.
Improvement - Staff management:
You can now hire and assign VPs more easily, selecting the role you want them to fill, rather than rejecting them, or slotting them into a role they aren't suited for.
New Feature - Hotkeys:
You may be familiar with these already, but to make it simpler for you to navigate the intricate world of tycoon building, remappable hotkeys have now been added!
Changelog:
Version 1.1.0
Added Construction Manager
Added hotkeys for the following tabs (F1-F9 respectively): VP/managers, Vendor relations, Contracts, Deliveries, Reports, Investors, Production Manual, Toggle land management, and Toggle deposits view.
Clarified Byproduct production to show the amount produced and how frequently.
Added new UI for Vendor relations
All relations (Current and potential) are now sorted based on the resource they deal in
Socialize with existing partners who deal in a desired resource
Use existing contacts to introduce you to other industrialists with ease
Cold call new contacts for a chance to spread your influence
Companies can still be found through the existing company menu
Improved hiring members to your board
Hiring is initiated like normal.
The successful candidate can now be assigned to any vacant position
Added new socialisation options for other companies
Brainstorm ideas to trade research for influence.
Conduct Facility tours, which allow you to gain large amounts of influence for a price
Utility reports are now complex based. Daily capacity and usage allows for a clearer view of your factories needs.
Disconnected pipes, roads, and wires now have a separate visualization so breaks are clearer.
Limits can be set on pipe and wire connections for sending/receiving
Various controller fixes and QoL updates
Updated the controller reticle
Some menus have updated visuals
Hops can now be moved with conveyors
\[Bug Fix] Sulfur mines were experiencing accidents too frequently
\[Bug Fix] Large game cartridge factory was unlocking based on cardboard, not cartridges
\[Bug Fix] Fixed incorrect resource in an investment goal, in St. Louis
Typo and localization fixes
