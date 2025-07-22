Hi folks!
I'm a little sick today, but I had a bit of a realization around the save game issues people have mentioned. I believe this version resolves the issue, and also allows for naming your asteroid in the character creation screen.
Thanks!
1.1.1 Save Game Fix
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3810871
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update