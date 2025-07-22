 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19319943 Edited 22 July 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi folks!

I'm a little sick today, but I had a bit of a realization around the save game issues people have mentioned. I believe this version resolves the issue, and also allows for naming your asteroid in the character creation screen.

Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3810871
