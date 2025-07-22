Hey! Another day - another update.



- Fixed UI when selecting dialogue options

- Adjusted balance of heavy attacks in close combat

- NPCs can no longer parry when knocked down

- Adjusted death sound

- Adjusted dialogue volume slider

- Adjusted some lumberjack quests

- Fixed situations where NPCs did not draw weapons at the beginning of combat

- Improved NPC weapon pickup logic after being knocked

- Improved enemy tags logic for NPCs

- Fixed some situations where the underwater effect was not removed

- Fixed amulets on the hero's doll in the loading menu

- Fixed controller loosing control when interacting with some objects

- Adjusted pathfinding to NPC work tasks

- Added quest log scrolling

- Improved journal display on 16:10 monitors

- Improved display of Ranta's deck on 16:10 monitors

- Improved control interception when switching windows (Alt-Tab)

- Fixed several rivers

- Returned control in the inventory via gamepad

- Fixed staters in situations where a large number of unopened hints have accumulated