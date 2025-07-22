 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19319902 Edited 22 July 2025 – 22:09:58 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey! Another day - another update.

- Fixed UI when selecting dialogue options
- Adjusted balance of heavy attacks in close combat
- NPCs can no longer parry when knocked down
- Adjusted death sound
- Adjusted dialogue volume slider
- Adjusted some lumberjack quests
- Fixed situations where NPCs did not draw weapons at the beginning of combat
- Improved NPC weapon pickup logic after being knocked
- Improved enemy tags logic for NPCs
- Fixed some situations where the underwater effect was not removed
- Fixed amulets on the hero's doll in the loading menu
- Fixed controller loosing control when interacting with some objects
- Adjusted pathfinding to NPC work tasks
- Added quest log scrolling
- Improved journal display on 16:10 monitors
- Improved display of Ranta's deck on 16:10 monitors
- Improved control interception when switching windows (Alt-Tab)
- Fixed several rivers
- Returned control in the inventory via gamepad
- Fixed staters in situations where a large number of unopened hints have accumulated

Changed files in this update

Depot 3708301
