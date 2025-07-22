 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 July 2025 Build 19319789 Edited 22 July 2025 – 20:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
ADDED
  • Armour - Craft with 3 of any ingot, increases maximum HP when worn
  • New Sound Effects
    • Grass/Leaf-based Tiles/Objects (Place, Damage, Destroy)
    • Stone-based Tiles/Objects (Place)
    • Sheep, Pig, Cricket (Idle/Hurt/Death)
    • None of the current mob sounds are final, and obviously more to come!

  • Localisation - French
    • Some inaccuracies may remain and the game is not 100% translated yet, but we are getting there!



CHANGED
  • Some boss attacks have had their damage increased and additional effects added
  • Swapped Fonts from "JF Dot M+H 10" to "Nihonium113"
    • Previous font had issues with accented characters when in bold (and the entire game was in bold)
    • New font may have cases where it doesn't look like it's in the right place, may require some manual tweaking on my part!


Changed files in this update

Depot 2534791
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link