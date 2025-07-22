- Armour - Craft with 3 of any ingot, increases maximum HP when worn
- New Sound Effects
- Grass/Leaf-based Tiles/Objects (Place, Damage, Destroy)
- Stone-based Tiles/Objects (Place)
- Sheep, Pig, Cricket (Idle/Hurt/Death)
- None of the current mob sounds are final, and obviously more to come!
- Localisation - French
- Some inaccuracies may remain and the game is not 100% translated yet, but we are getting there!
CHANGED
- Some boss attacks have had their damage increased and additional effects added
- Swapped Fonts from "JF Dot M+H 10" to "Nihonium113"
- Previous font had issues with accented characters when in bold (and the entire game was in bold)
- New font may have cases where it doesn't look like it's in the right place, may require some manual tweaking on my part!
Changed files in this update