Features

New tutorial system and UI!



New tabs at the basement book (now called School History) that shows all former students and staff, how they left, and what they looked like.



Gameplay and Balance

The gruel pot is now a little faster to research.



Fixed skill cap allocation for new students so that all magic skills have an equal chance at being a secondary skill.



Fixes and Improvements

Fixed a problem where the Build menu could get stuck closed by holding control and right-clicking while placing furniture.



Added a keybinding for showing the Codex (Y).



No longer show Ember Dragon in Sources lists since they show up for about everything.



Updated the Sources order so that quilted are at the end.



Use 24h time in the two places we weren't (log display and hud clock mouseover)



Fix not being able to place furniture when using search while the Shrinks tab is selected.



On unreachable bed alert, show individuals who can't reach a bed for sleeping instead of the groups that are allowed. This prevents one blocked-off mage from triggering an alert that says 'all staff, all students' can't reach a bed.



Performance improvements for Mages putting lots of things in storage in complex schools.



Don't show Possible Break Risk unless Mage is in the Bad Mood Conviction zone (which is 7.5 hours before a break is possible).



Fix for count of incorrect rules when displaying room type checklist



Added the Loud Room keyword to help make the Silent keyword easier to understand.



Fix small arch support research being unlocked at game start.



Fix for debug trailer camera mode so that it can be properly closed.



School start screen uses proper faction icons now if you allow all factions.



Fix for popups at the start of game not processing properly if there are multiple.



Don't show dragon need alert when need can't be satisfied because a quest is active.



Fix for visuals on top of hallway block when stacked directly on top of other hallway block.



Make sure as students become apprentices and eventually staff, any allowed groups they were set that are now illegal get cleaned up.



Fix missing range calculation in ghost spellcasting so that ghosts no longer sometimes have infinite range.



Fix possible exception in rare case of spell targeting failing.



Fix for recreation need status being improperly shown on status page



Fixes for typos and language support throughout.



Fix a rare situation where a Mage thinks they can't reach a position to cast, but actually can.



Disable the Begin Ritual for Student Summoning if no wand is selected.



Don't show Captured creatures in the Resources/New lists until you have actually captured one.



When using the pathing filter with something selected that allows Assignments like a bed, show the pathing relative to the assigned Mage, not the selected object.



Fix new school UI to properly show shuffled keywords after editing in the Customize UI.



Fix for DoUntilX crafting for paintings/sculptures not showing the proper amounts.



When changing the difficulty level during gameplay, the Architecture Style (room keywords) no longer change automatically. You can still change the Architecture Style directly if you want to.



Fix for situation where battles that ended with a Mage taking lethal damage while using the Move action would soft lock. Schools stuck in this state will now exit combat when loaded.



A common request we hear from new players is that they want a tutorial that provides more guidance. Now we have one!Our goal was to make a system that reacts to your play, rather than force you to do exact steps before you can make your own choices. For example, if you start summoning students before that goal appears, you'll never see it. We tried to find a balance between delivering easily understood guidance and maintaining a feeling that you can do whatever you want, no matter what the goals say.The tutorial is only active for new games and can be disabled in settings at any time.As always, we snuck in some QoL. There's now a School History button at the Book of Rituals where you can see every Mage that has left your school. We added plenty of other bug fixes and improvements as well, which you can see in the build notes below!