Globule Joins the Fight!!
Hello, Duelists! It's been a while since our last major update, but we're back, and with a brand-new guest character! Please welcome Globule from Decline's Drops to the roster!
This crossover has been a long time coming, and we couldn't be happier to finally see the puppet in action! Even if you don't know the original game (though you should totally check it out if that's the case), Globule's unique mechanics and playstyle make her a ton of fun on her own merits! We hope you enjoy putting on your oversized blue boxing gloves and smashing your opponents into the ground!
Aside from the Decline's Drops crossover content, we've also made some sweeping changes to the game's systems in this update, especially when it comes to combos. Most notably, Blast Burst has had its ability to reset combos greatly nerfed, leading to fewer situations where one player doesn't get to play for a whole round because they're stuck in a long combo. Here's a quick overview video of all the new things in this update, but if you want specifics, you can read the patch notes below!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ACJO_pzO_4
Speaking of which, here are the full patch notes for this update. It's a CHUNKY one!
NEW FIGHTER
- Globule from Decline's Drops smashes into the fight! With both powerful attacks and impressive mobility at her disposal, this determined puppet is ready to do whatever it takes for the sake of her garden!
There's a looooong list of system changes here, but we had a few main goals in mind when making them:
- Reduce the overall damage potential of longer combos to make touch-of-deaths more difficult
- Make it less effective to use the same moves repeatedly in a combo, without limiting what combos are possible
- Reduce the overwhelming impact that Blast Burst can have on the pace of a match
- Clean up miscellaneous issues and poor/outdated design decisions that have been left in the game for too long
Damage
- Using the same move multiple times in a combo now incurs a damage penalty on that move -- a system we are calling "stale moves". This penalty becomes stronger the more times an attack is used within the same combo, capping at a 75% damage reduction on the 4th use
- Special moves that are stale will also have their minimum damage scaling brought down to 20%. Super moves currently won't become stale at all
- Blast Burst resets the staleness of all attacks
Super Moves
- Using any Super move now reduces your Super Meter gain by 75% for 4 seconds (the same penalty that using a Reversal incurs)
- Using a Super near the opponent while they are in hitstun no longer adds to their hitstun time
Blast Burst
- Blast Burst now only resets hitstun scaling by 3 steps instead of resetting it completely, greatly reducing the potential length of Blast Burst combos
- Blast Burst now resets damage scaling by only 40%, compared to the previous 60%
- Blast Burst now deals a fixed amount of histun, independent from hitstun scaling. This is to ensure it will always function the same as a combo extender even after the aforementioned nerfs
- Fixed an issue where landing a Blast Burst on an opponent right as they were floor bounced could cause the upward velocity to stack, launching them absurdly high
- Fixed an issue where using a Burst during a time where Blast Burst is unavailable (such as during a Super cinematic) would prevent you from using Burst until the animation of the move ended
Blocking
- The "Block Button" control mode has been removed, with the default "Back-to-Block" now being the only available option. All CPU opponents have also been reprogrammed to use Back-to-Block instead of Button Block
- This decision mainly comes down to the fact that it has become more and more difficult to accommodate the Block Button option as we've continued to balance, design, and bugfix around Back-to-Block primarily. This is especially true of the new character Globule, whose unique dodge mechanics would be largely incompatible with the Block Button mode due to being tied to the same button. Its existence was largely a legacy feature anyway, and from our observations the vast majority of players seem to prefer Back-to-Block. We apologize if you happen to be a rare player who preferred Block Button.
Combo Bounces
- Any move affected by launcher decay that can also cause a wall bounce or floor bounce (such as Clyde's Inferno Upper) will no longer outright lose its ability to cause a bounce after the first use in a combo, instead properly using the "weak" bounce if the bounce has already been consumed
- Fixed an issue where two full wall bounces could occur back-to-back, if the move that caused the second wall bounce was started just before the opponent hit the wall from the first attack
Grabs
- Characters caught in any grab (including command grabs) are now invincible to projectiles, as well as attacks from extra characters such as Chip (Lumina's puppet), until they are thrown. This prevents many different issues in which throws could be interrupted by projectiles, leading to janky results
- Breaking out of a grab now makes both players invincible until the end of the breaking animation, preventing lingering projectiles from giving either player an unfair advantage
- Fixed an issue where certain grabs (such as Shoto’s and Callowman’s) would start damage scaling at 100% instead of 90% when used as a combo starter
Corner
- Tweaked the corner systems to allow you to jump over a cornered opponent if they are walking away from the corner, as previously this interaction produced strange-looking results
Dashes
- Grounded backdashes are now invincible to throws for the first 6 frames of the animation
Loop Prevention
- Fixed an issue where some moves with multiple possible IDs (such as moves with multiple selectable angles/versions) would not properly count towards loop escapes
Projectiles
- Fixed an issue where projectiles would sometimes ignore damage scaling and/or combo starter proration
- Fixed an issue where projectiles could clash with each other during Super cinematics
- Fixed an issue where certain multi-hitting projectiles would progress hitstun decay faster when used multiple times in a combo
Button Remapping
- When you map an action to an input that's already being used by another action, the two mappings will now be properly swapped. Unassigned inputs are finally a thing of the past!
- IMPORTANT NOTE: If you have any unassigned actions in your control settings, you will need to reset them manually. A prompt should appear on the rebinding screen to help you with this
Quick Rematch
- Selecting this option now instantly refills both players' HP, preventing issues where a player could be KO'd after the option was selected
CPU Players
- CPU-controlled characters will now attempt to dodge certain attacks, mainly grabbing attacks, by jumping over them. The chance for them to do this scales with their difficulty level
Music
- Added new music tracks to the Jukebox and stage select:
- One Big Frog -Power Mix- (by ModalModule, arranged by Jack7)
- One Big Frog (Original) (by ModalModule)
- Former Fields -BRK Mix- (by ModalModule)
Miscellaneous
- Updated the action icons throughout the game (i.e. the Light/Medium/Heavy/Special icons)
- Fixed an issue where physics objects dropped by certain characters did not have the correct friction values (such as Johnson's hat and Guy's glasses)
- Updated the smoke particles from when a character is launched
- Characters now properly disappear after their "Star KO" animation, preventing issues where the model would linger in the background of some stages
All Menus
- Added a brief fade when loading into most menus in the game to help smooth out the transitions between menus
Character Select
- Pressing the "toggle" button before selecting a character (the same button used to change costumes) now lets either player toggle between being a player or a CPU. This prevents Player 2 from being stuck as a CPU if Player 1 selects too fast, and also allows you to do CPU vs CPU matches if you want to
- Selecting Random now also randomizes the costume of the character you get, picked from all costumes you currently have unlocked
- Fixed Master Locks being mistakenly excluded from the random character pool
Stage Select
- The stage select was getting too full, so we've updated it to be able to scroll up and down. We've also taken the time to reorganize the stage select to group stages together more intuitively
- Added an "Auto" option to the stage select. Selecting this option will select a stage and music track to match one of the characters being played, picking randomly between player 1 and 2
- Music selection and Battle Options are now accessed via separate button inputs, rather than having to select them on the stage select grid
Lore Journal
- When viewing a locked costume in the Lore Journal, the costume’s unlock condition will now be shown
Pause Menu
- Fixed an issue where the mouse could be used to interact with checkboxes on certain pause menus despite the mouse not being visible on-screen
NEW STAGE: Former Fields
- A vast, colourful hillside, with scenery faithfully recreated from the first level of Decline's Drops! With hazards enabled, you can ring your opponents out off the sides of the stage, and attack poisonous mushrooms to create temporary platforms
NEW STAGE VARIANT: Azu-Corps Holding Cells
- A variant of Azu-Corps Headquarters. The Azu-Corps keep all sorts of dangerous individuals locked up here, including any bosses you've defeated in Mission Mode, who can randomly appear in the cells in the background!
Unknown Plane
- Fixed a lighting issue where certain materials (namely the shiny “slime” material used for Ember) were affected by the stage’s coloured lights much more than other materials
Arcade Mode
- A new theme, "Beach Party", is now available, in which characters will only wear swimsuits or other summer-themed costumes
- Added a new ruleset: Hardcore, a challenging mode which will truly test your skills!
- Your HP now carries over between each round and each fight, with only a small heal after winning a round. Getting a Perfect doubles the amount of health you recover
- Rounds you lose now act as lives, meaning that losing a round against one opponent will count that round as lost for every future opponent as well. And there are no continues here, either! Once you're out, you're out!
- The “VS” screen now stays up a bit longer, even if loading has finished, to give you more time to process who you’re about to fight if your PC can load quickly
- The loading screen now fades to black when transitioning to the match, making it feel a bit smoother
- The animations that play on the jumbotron between rounds can now be skipped
- Fixed an issue where rival battles would not load costume characters correctly (e.g. Callowman’s rival would always be another Callowman instead of Callowtron)
Mission Mode
- Added new Missions:
- Rock Bottom
- Don't Disturb the Grillmaster
- Punchick Party
- Please Remain Seeded
- Touch of Death 2 -- Lowered the enemy's HP from 14000 to 12000, to help compensate for the nerfs to combo damage
- From Whence You Came -- Moved the Mission to Page 4. The new Mission "Please Remain Seeded" has taken its place on Page 3.
- Removed the Mission "Fabulous Flex-Off" due to it being boring and redundant. "Ultra Crash Siblings" has been moved to Page 1 to take its place, and "Beat the Overheat" has been moved to Page 2. The new Mission "Rock Bottom" is on Page 3
Training Mode
- Updated the colour system for the Visible Hitboxes setting. Some colours may now appear slightly different than before. With this, the Throw Invincibility and Counter properties have also been given their own unique colours
- Fixed an issue where resetting during certain teleportation moves (such as Azutron's Relocate and Black Heart's Gelatinous Shadow) would mess with the camera's positioning
Tutorial
- Added new lessons in the Advanced section: Combo Bounces, Reverse Beat, and Hard Knockdown
- Added new lessons in the Character section: Callowman and Globule
Combo Trials
- Clearing all combo trials for a single character will now add a gold star next to their portrait on the character select screen
- Selecting Random on the character select screen now always selects ERROR
- A large number of combo trials have been updated to ensure they are still possible after the Blast Burst changes, or in some cases just to make them more consistent or fun. The trials updated are:
- Clyde: Trials 06 and 10 (the latter being outright removed due to its concept now being impossible)
- Annie: Trial 10
- Rattlebone: Trial 10
- Shoto: Trial 08
- Derrick: Trials 09 and 10
- Red: Trial 11
- Azutron: Trials 05, 08, 09, and 10
- Master Locks: Trial 09
- Baron: Trial 10
- Sylvan: Trials 09 and 10
- Shiverskull: Trials 03, 07, 09, and 10
- Yosei: Trials 09 and 10
- Lumina: Trial 10
- Lance: Trials 07 and 10
- Guy: Trial 10
- Callowman: Trial 10
- Doodle: Trials 04, 06, 09, and 10
- ERROR: Trials 08 and 11
- Johnson: Trials 05 and 07
- Ember: Trials 05, 08, 10, and 11
Minigames
- Completely reworked how the "Beach Ball Bounce" minigame works
- You now get a flat number of points for each UNIQUE move landed in the same combo, with repeat moves giving you fewer points
- The points are cashed in once the ball lands, with an added score multiplier that grows with the number of hits landed in the combo. Floor bounces do not count as the ball "landing"
- To earn maximum points, you're now encouraged to use a wide variety of different moves
- The ball's physics have been changed to accommodate this rework, and it no longer gains speed the more times it is hit
Meteor Slam (Air Special)
- Reduced the horizontal knockback of the falling hit against opponents in knockdown, ensuring the landing hit connects more consistently in this situation
- Removed a property from the landing hit that made it only able to hit grounded opponents
Costumes
- The Karate costume's unlock condition has been changed to "Complete 10 different lessons in the Tutorial"
- The Beachwear costume is no longer available by default. It must now be unlocked by beating Arcade Mode with the Beach Party theme enabled
- Fixed an issue where the Beachwear costume did not have a set hand position for throwable items
Grab
- Adjusted the hitbox position to be slightly lower, better reflecting the animation
Hi-Volt Stun Grenade (Neutral Special)
- Fixed an issue where the second hit of the grenade did not count towards triggering a loop escape
Volatile Condensed Energy (Air Back Special)
- The energy orb can no longer be destroyed by hitboxes that don't deal damage, such as grab hitboxes
HSC Function 203-A (Down Super)
- Fixed an issue where KOing the opponent during Gizmo's leaving animation would cause Gizmo to replay the "laser end" animation
Costumes
- Fixed an issue with the Sand Builder costume where Annie’s leg would appear heavily misshapen on her victory screen when using this costume
Grab
- Rattlebone now takes longer to throw the opponent after grabbing them, making it so the throw break window is not unintentionally shorter than other characters
Skull Toss (Neutral Special)
- Once on the ground, the skull now only deals damage when it hops, and can only hop a maximum of 3 times before returning to Rattlebone on its own. The time between hops has been reduced to compensate
- Reduced the damage of each hit of the skull from 500 to 400
- Increased the size of the skull's hitbox while hopping
- Adjusted the knockback of the hopping hits to help the combo into each other more consistently
- Fixed an issue where the skull could be reflected before hitting the ground, which could cause the move to break on subsequent uses
Kingbone Slicer (Up during Shield Bash)
- Fixed a major issue where every individual hit of the attack caused histun scaling to advance
Haunted Slash (Air Special)
- Updated the visual and sound effects to make it feel more like a proper Special move
Costumes
- Fixed an issue where the glowing effect on the sword gained from using Chivalrous Spirit (Down Super) would not appear when using the Robobone-3000 costume
Electric Blast (Held Neutral Special)
- The move is no longer affected by launcher decay
Lightning Upper (Down Special)
- Fixed an issue where landing the move towards the very end of its active frames would cause Shoto to use the whiff/block recovery animation
Omega Lightning Upper (Down Super)
- The move can now be used in the air
- Shoto is now put into the "helpless" state upon whiffing the move
Jumping Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitboxes so they are not awkwardly rotated
Rebel Reversal (Down Special)
- Fixed an issue where, against larger characters near the corner, the move would sometimes fail to switch sides correctly when landed
NEW COSTUME: Grillmaster Locks
- Unlocked by beating the new Mission "Don't Disturb the Grillmaster"
Split-Ender (Air Down Heavy)
- Fixed an issue where using this move too close to the ground could cause Locks to bounce up awkwardly upon landing
Hair Flip (Down Special)
- Extended the rising hit’s hitbox to be slightly below Locks’ body, allowing it to hit shorter characters more consistently
NEW COSTUME: Karate Baron
- Unlocked by completing 20 different lessons in the Tutorial
Standing Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Jumping Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Body Press (Air Down Special)
- Adjusted the move’s hitbox to hit higher up, so it can combo more easily from Jumping Medium
Brightstar Bomber (Neutral Special)
- Reduced base damage from 3500 to 3000
Grand Brightstar Bomber (Half-Circle Back Special)
- Reduced base damage from 6000 to 4500
- Fixed an issue where grabbing the opponent at the same time as they used certain forward-moving attacks could cause them to slide past Baron instead of being lifted up
Meteor Cannon (Down Special)
- Increased damage of the fully charged version from 1900 to 2200
Full House Mode
- The glowing aura around Sylvan now disappears whenever his projectile reflector is inactive, making the difference more visually obvious
Crouching Medium / Jumping Medium
- Fixed an issue where damage scaling was incremented by an additional step after the first hit (applies to both moves)
Security!! (Neutral Special)
- Fixed an issue where Withers would despawn instantly when a round ended, making him appear to pop out of existence
Deck Slicer (Neutral Special, Full House Mode)
- The upwards-angled version of the move can no longer hit off-the-ground
Restraining Order (Down Super)
- Sylvan can no longer Blast Burst during the initial activation of the Super, as this caused issues where the cinematic portion of the move would not work as intended
Booty Kicker (Air Down Heavy)
- Reduced the move's landing recovery time
- Fixed an issue where the landing lag of this move would not properly stop Shiverskull's momentum
Ship Sinker (Air Special)
- Fixed an issue where the landing lag of this move would not properly stop Shiverskull's momentum
MORE SWORDS!! (Down Super)
- Each sword now only hits once before disappearing, instead of twice. The damage of each hit has been doubled to compensate. This is to make it so the move can't trap the opponent in a blocking state for nearly as long
- The move now has a 5-frame recovery period after the cinematic ends
- The swords around Shiverskull can no longer clash with other projectiles, as this allowed Shiverskull to bypass most zoning for free. Note that throwing the swords with the Sword Spear follow-ups still allows them to clash
- The sword visuals have been adjusted to make it easier to tell how many swords are left
- Fixed an issue where an active Barrel O’ Pain could be blown up during the More Swords cinematic
Costumes
- Fixed an issue where Reckless Rush (Back Special) dealt more damage when using this costume
Moon Slicer (Air Special, Iaido Style)
- The upward velocity this move applies to Yosei is now applied slightly sooner
Suijin's Wrath (Down Super, Tsunami Style)
- Fixed an issue where a Koi Spirit could be consumed by this move if it was about to launch itself as a projectile, causing the projectile to not fire
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an oversight in Yosei's move list, in which Surging Typhoon (Back Special, Tsunami Style) was not listed as Air OK
NEW COSTUME: Poolside Lumina
- Available by default
Jumping Light
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Grab
- Fixed an issue where Lumina's momentum would sometimes not stop when grabbing the opponent
Deadbolt (Neutral Special)
- Fixed an issue where, if the projectile was reflected by Sylvan's Full House Mode, Lumina would sometimes be hit by it twice
NEW COSTUME: Water FIght Lance
- Unlocked by beating the new Mission "Rock Bottom"
Golden Arsenal: Sniper (Down Special > Heavy)
- This move is no longer immune to being reflected by Sylvan’s Full House Mode
Volley Fire (Air Special)
[list][*] Fixed an issue where this move wouldn't trigger a Loop Escape if looped into itself repeatedly
Midas Rush (Neutral Super)
- This move can now hit the grenade and cause it to explode early, much like some of Lance’s other gun attacks
- If Lance is holding a grenade when he uses this Super, he will now automatically drop it
Standing Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Coffee Break (Down Special)
- Fixed an issue where, during the Caffeinated buff, Back Special was mistakenly prioritized over Down Special when holding diagonally down and back
Getup Reversal
- Fixed the move hitting Low
Compared to other characters, Callowman has received a more substantial rework, making his taunt buffs more of a central focus rather than a gimmick. We've also fixed some issues that have been unintentionally making the character weaker for quite a while, apparently.
NEW COSTUME: Punchick Callowman
- Unlocked by beating the new Mission "Punchick Party"
Grab
- Callowman now takes longer to throw the opponent after grabbing them, making it so the throw break window is not unintentionally shorter than other characters
- Callowman is now invincible during the throwing animation, to prevent an issue where the opponent could fall through the floor if Callowman was hit out of the animation
Flex Meter/Taunt Buffs
- Using Callow Crash (Neutral Super) now only consumes 1 buff stack instead of the entire meter. The move's damage is still dependent on how many stacks you've built at the moment the grab is used, meaning you can chain multiple buffed grabs together more easily. Note that Villain Vanquisher (Down Super) still consumes your entire Flex Meter
- The damage multiplier from taunt buffs now starts at 1.2x instead of 1.4x for the first stack. Additional stacks still increase the multiplier by 0,2 each
- Callowman can no longer lose buff stacks by being knocked down
- Callowman can no longer earn a buff stack when starting a taunt before the round begins
- You can now continue to build taunt buffs beyond the 5th stack. These extra stacks do not add to the damage multiplier and are all lost upon consuming a stack. However, building 10 stacks is now required for the Villain Vanquisher instakill
- Added an extra visual effect to make it easier to tell when a stack is gained or consumed
Neutral Taunt
- Reduced horizontal knockback
- Removed the "disjointed" property from the hitbox
- The move is now affected by launcher decay, starting from the third use
Down Taunt
- Increased vertical knockback
- The move is now jump cancellable on hit
- The move no longer deals damage
- The move is now affected by launcher decay
- Fixed the move being mistakenly unblockable in the air
Crouching Heavy
- The rock is no longer immune to being reflected by Sylvan’s Full House Mode
- Fixed an oversight where the rock hit contributed to hitstun scaling separately from the first hit
Saviour Roll (Back Heavy)
- Removed the armour from the air version of the move when charged
Heroic Gyro (Dashing Forward Heavy)
- All hits of the move will now land against a blocking opponent, rather than only the first hit counting
- Fixed an issue where Callowman would be bounced backward after hitting a blocking opponent with this move
Callow Crash (Neutral Special)
- Increased the base damage of all versions from 1500 to 1600
- The air version of the move now only hits airborne opponents
- Whiffing the air version of the move now puts Callowman into the "helpless" state
- Callowman's vertical momentum now stops slightly earlier when using the air version
- Fixed a major issue where the air version of the move advanced hitstun scaling by 2 steps
Callow Rocket (Back Special)
- Reduced the hitbox size of the follow-up attack
Callow Rush (Neutral Super)
- Reduced the damage of the final hit from 3800 to 2800 (reducing the Super's full maximum damage to 6000)
- Reduced the active time of the final hit’s hitbox from 14 frames to 5 frames
Villain Vanquisher (Down Super)
- The grab’s hitbox now comes out on the same frame the cinematic ends (making it now “frame 0”), preventing the opponent from jumping on reaction
- The move now has 6 frames of startup before the cinematic plays
- As mentioned previously, the instakill version now requires 10 taunt stacks to perform
- Fixed an issue where resetting in Training Mode in the middle of this move had various unintended effects (such as the opponent falling through the floor)
Costumes
- Fixed an issue where the Half-Suit and Snowman costumes couldn't perform the held version of Down Taunt
Standing Heavy
- Slightly increased the size of the hitbox
- Fixed an issue where Doodle would sometimes lose most of the attack's forward momentum if he was too close to the opponent when starting it
Crouching Medium
- Reduced horizontal knockback
Fractured Haymaker (Up Special, with full Down Charge)
- Adjusted the hitbox to more accurately match the animation
Costumes
- Fixed an issue where using the Stryker costume in Arcade Mode would cause the rival fight to be the wrong character
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where the sound effects of Doodle's standard KO animation could be heard during the victory screen if he was Star KO'd on the final round
Jumping Medium
- Reduced the size of the hitbox during the first few active frames
- Reduced startup time from 15 frames to 10 frames
Invalid Action (Neutral Special)
- The final hit now pops the opponent up for easier follow-ups. This also applies to the flight version of the move. Both of these final hits are now affected by launcher decay
void Teleport(); (Down Special)
- Having any throw invincibility (including when you are in blockstun) now prevents characters from being able to fall into the portal. This prevents ERROR from performing certain inescapable setups using the portal
- Fixed an issue where, if the opponent entered a portal while in the Hard Knockdown state, they would remain in Hard Knockdown after re-emerging
- Fixed an issue where, if the opponent entered a portal after being hit by a Blast Burst, they would not be floor bounced after re-emerging
Instantiate Gravity (Down Special during flight)
- Now acts as an individual Special Move, allowing you to properly cancel normal attacks into it without being forced into an unsafe attack
Integer Overflow (Down Super)
- The scream follow-up no longer grants Hard Knockdown
Trigger Cancels
- Using multiple Trigger Cancels in the same combo now reduces the Trigger damage multiplier, as well as the amount that Trigger Cancels reset damage scaling. This is to keep Johnson's Trigger Cancels roughly in line with the changes made to Blast Burst, while still allowing him to perform his signature long combos
Jumping Medium
- Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated
Jumping Heavy
- Reduced startup time from 20 frames to 14 frames
Coonskin Cap (Back Special)
- The move can now be used in the air, giving Johnson a powerful new way to mix up his approach options
Teleblob (Held Down Special, with active Blob)
- Fixed an issue where the air version of the move did not count towards causing a loop escape
Masked Oni
- The boss' faster hitstun decay now only applies when his mask is off, rather than at all times
- Fatal Fireworks (Neutral Special) now has reduced blockstun and a longer recovery time, making it easier to punish. The move has also received a small visual update
