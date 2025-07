Globule Joins the Fight!!

Globule from Decline's Drops smashes into the fight! With both powerful attacks and impressive mobility at her disposal, this determined puppet is ready to do whatever it takes for the sake of her garden!

Reduce the overall damage potential of longer combos to make touch-of-deaths more difficult

Make it less effective to use the same moves repeatedly in a combo, without limiting what combos are possible

Reduce the overwhelming impact that Blast Burst can have on the pace of a match

Clean up miscellaneous issues and poor/outdated design decisions that have been left in the game for too long

Using the same move multiple times in a combo now incurs a damage penalty on that move -- a system we are calling "stale moves". This penalty becomes stronger the more times an attack is used within the same combo, capping at a 75% damage reduction on the 4th use

Special moves that are stale will also have their minimum damage scaling brought down to 20%. Super moves currently won't become stale at all

Blast Burst resets the staleness of all attacks



Using any Super move now reduces your Super Meter gain by 75% for 4 seconds (the same penalty that using a Reversal incurs)



Using a Super near the opponent while they are in hitstun no longer adds to their hitstun time

Blast Burst now only resets hitstun scaling by 3 steps instead of resetting it completely, greatly reducing the potential length of Blast Burst combos



Blast Burst now resets damage scaling by only 40%, compared to the previous 60%



Blast Burst now deals a fixed amount of histun, independent from hitstun scaling. This is to ensure it will always function the same as a combo extender even after the aforementioned nerfs



Fixed an issue where landing a Blast Burst on an opponent right as they were floor bounced could cause the upward velocity to stack, launching them absurdly high



Fixed an issue where using a Burst during a time where Blast Burst is unavailable (such as during a Super cinematic) would prevent you from using Burst until the animation of the move ended

The "Block Button" control mode has been removed, with the default "Back-to-Block" now being the only available option. All CPU opponents have also been reprogrammed to use Back-to-Block instead of Button Block

This decision mainly comes down to the fact that it has become more and more difficult to accommodate the Block Button option as we've continued to balance, design, and bugfix around Back-to-Block primarily. This is especially true of the new character Globule, whose unique dodge mechanics would be largely incompatible with the Block Button mode due to being tied to the same button. Its existence was largely a legacy feature anyway, and from our observations the vast majority of players seem to prefer Back-to-Block. We apologize if you happen to be a rare player who preferred Block Button.



Any move affected by launcher decay that can also cause a wall bounce or floor bounce (such as Clyde's Inferno Upper) will no longer outright lose its ability to cause a bounce after the first use in a combo, instead properly using the "weak" bounce if the bounce has already been consumed



Fixed an issue where two full wall bounces could occur back-to-back, if the move that caused the second wall bounce was started just before the opponent hit the wall from the first attack

Characters caught in any grab (including command grabs) are now invincible to projectiles, as well as attacks from extra characters such as Chip (Lumina's puppet), until they are thrown. This prevents many different issues in which throws could be interrupted by projectiles, leading to janky results



Breaking out of a grab now makes both players invincible until the end of the breaking animation, preventing lingering projectiles from giving either player an unfair advantage



Fixed an issue where certain grabs (such as Shoto’s and Callowman’s) would start damage scaling at 100% instead of 90% when used as a combo starter

Tweaked the corner systems to allow you to jump over a cornered opponent if they are walking away from the corner, as previously this interaction produced strange-looking results

Grounded backdashes are now invincible to throws for the first 6 frames of the animation

Fixed an issue where some moves with multiple possible IDs (such as moves with multiple selectable angles/versions) would not properly count towards loop escapes

Fixed an issue where projectiles would sometimes ignore damage scaling and/or combo starter proration



Fixed an issue where projectiles could clash with each other during Super cinematics



Fixed an issue where certain multi-hitting projectiles would progress hitstun decay faster when used multiple times in a combo

When you map an action to an input that's already being used by another action, the two mappings will now be properly swapped. Unassigned inputs are finally a thing of the past!

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you have any unassigned actions in your control settings, you will need to reset them manually. A prompt should appear on the rebinding screen to help you with this



Selecting this option now instantly refills both players' HP, preventing issues where a player could be KO'd after the option was selected

CPU-controlled characters will now attempt to dodge certain attacks, mainly grabbing attacks, by jumping over them. The chance for them to do this scales with their difficulty level

Added new music tracks to the Jukebox and stage select:

One Big Frog -Power Mix- (by ModalModule, arranged by Jack7)

One Big Frog (Original) (by ModalModule)

Former Fields -BRK Mix- (by ModalModule)



Updated the action icons throughout the game (i.e. the Light/Medium/Heavy/Special icons)



Fixed an issue where physics objects dropped by certain characters did not have the correct friction values (such as Johnson's hat and Guy's glasses)



Updated the smoke particles from when a character is launched



Characters now properly disappear after their "Star KO" animation, preventing issues where the model would linger in the background of some stages

Added a brief fade when loading into most menus in the game to help smooth out the transitions between menus

Pressing the "toggle" button before selecting a character (the same button used to change costumes) now lets either player toggle between being a player or a CPU. This prevents Player 2 from being stuck as a CPU if Player 1 selects too fast, and also allows you to do CPU vs CPU matches if you want to



Selecting Random now also randomizes the costume of the character you get, picked from all costumes you currently have unlocked



Fixed Master Locks being mistakenly excluded from the random character pool

The stage select was getting too full, so we've updated it to be able to scroll up and down. We've also taken the time to reorganize the stage select to group stages together more intuitively



Added an "Auto" option to the stage select. Selecting this option will select a stage and music track to match one of the characters being played, picking randomly between player 1 and 2



Music selection and Battle Options are now accessed via separate button inputs, rather than having to select them on the stage select grid

When viewing a locked costume in the Lore Journal, the costume’s unlock condition will now be shown

Fixed an issue where the mouse could be used to interact with checkboxes on certain pause menus despite the mouse not being visible on-screen

A vast, colourful hillside, with scenery faithfully recreated from the first level of Decline's Drops! With hazards enabled, you can ring your opponents out off the sides of the stage, and attack poisonous mushrooms to create temporary platforms

A variant of Azu-Corps Headquarters. The Azu-Corps keep all sorts of dangerous individuals locked up here, including any bosses you've defeated in Mission Mode, who can randomly appear in the cells in the background!

Fixed a lighting issue where certain materials (namely the shiny “slime” material used for Ember) were affected by the stage’s coloured lights much more than other materials

A new theme, " Beach Party ", is now available, in which characters will only wear swimsuits or other summer-themed costumes



", is now available, in which characters will only wear swimsuits or other summer-themed costumes Added a new ruleset: Hardcore , a challenging mode which will truly test your skills!

Your HP now carries over between each round and each fight, with only a small heal after winning a round. Getting a Perfect doubles the amount of health you recover

Rounds you lose now act as lives, meaning that losing a round against one opponent will count that round as lost for every future opponent as well. And there are no continues here, either! Once you're out, you're out!

, a challenging mode which will truly test your skills! The “VS” screen now stays up a bit longer, even if loading has finished, to give you more time to process who you’re about to fight if your PC can load quickly



The loading screen now fades to black when transitioning to the match, making it feel a bit smoother



The animations that play on the jumbotron between rounds can now be skipped



Fixed an issue where rival battles would not load costume characters correctly (e.g. Callowman’s rival would always be another Callowman instead of Callowtron)

Added new Missions:

Rock Bottom

Don't Disturb the Grillmaster

Punchick Party

Please Remain Seeded

Touch of Death 2 -- Lowered the enemy's HP from 14000 to 12000, to help compensate for the nerfs to combo damage



From Whence You Came -- Moved the Mission to Page 4. The new Mission "Please Remain Seeded" has taken its place on Page 3.



Removed the Mission "Fabulous Flex-Off" due to it being boring and redundant. "Ultra Crash Siblings" has been moved to Page 1 to take its place, and "Beat the Overheat" has been moved to Page 2. The new Mission "Rock Bottom" is on Page 3

Updated the colour system for the Visible Hitboxes setting. Some colours may now appear slightly different than before. With this, the Throw Invincibility and Counter properties have also been given their own unique colours



Fixed an issue where resetting during certain teleportation moves (such as Azutron's Relocate and Black Heart's Gelatinous Shadow) would mess with the camera's positioning

Added new lessons in the Advanced section: Combo Bounces, Reverse Beat, and Hard Knockdown



Added new lessons in the Character section: Callowman and Globule

Clearing all combo trials for a single character will now add a gold star next to their portrait on the character select screen



Selecting Random on the character select screen now always selects ERROR



A large number of combo trials have been updated to ensure they are still possible after the Blast Burst changes, or in some cases just to make them more consistent or fun. The trials updated are:

Clyde: Trials 06 and 10 (the latter being outright removed due to its concept now being impossible)

Annie: Trial 10

Rattlebone: Trial 10

Shoto: Trial 08

Derrick: Trials 09 and 10

Red: Trial 11

Azutron: Trials 05, 08, 09, and 10

Master Locks: Trial 09

Baron: Trial 10

Sylvan: Trials 09 and 10

Shiverskull: Trials 03, 07, 09, and 10

Yosei: Trials 09 and 10

Lumina: Trial 10

Lance: Trials 07 and 10

Guy: Trial 10

Callowman: Trial 10

Doodle: Trials 04, 06, 09, and 10

ERROR: Trials 08 and 11

Johnson: Trials 05 and 07

Ember: Trials 05, 08, 10, and 11



Completely reworked how the "Beach Ball Bounce" minigame works

You now get a flat number of points for each UNIQUE move landed in the same combo, with repeat moves giving you fewer points

The points are cashed in once the ball lands, with an added score multiplier that grows with the number of hits landed in the combo. Floor bounces do not count as the ball "landing"

To earn maximum points, you're now encouraged to use a wide variety of different moves

The ball's physics have been changed to accommodate this rework, and it no longer gains speed the more times it is hit



Reduced the horizontal knockback of the falling hit against opponents in knockdown, ensuring the landing hit connects more consistently in this situation



Removed a property from the landing hit that made it only able to hit grounded opponents

The Karate costume's unlock condition has been changed to "Complete 10 different lessons in the Tutorial"



The Beachwear costume is no longer available by default. It must now be unlocked by beating Arcade Mode with the Beach Party theme enabled



Fixed an issue where the Beachwear costume did not have a set hand position for throwable items

Adjusted the hitbox position to be slightly lower, better reflecting the animation

Fixed an issue where the second hit of the grenade did not count towards triggering a loop escape

The energy orb can no longer be destroyed by hitboxes that don't deal damage, such as grab hitboxes

Fixed an issue where KOing the opponent during Gizmo's leaving animation would cause Gizmo to replay the "laser end" animation

Fixed an issue with the Sand Builder costume where Annie’s leg would appear heavily misshapen on her victory screen when using this costume

Rattlebone now takes longer to throw the opponent after grabbing them, making it so the throw break window is not unintentionally shorter than other characters

Once on the ground, the skull now only deals damage when it hops, and can only hop a maximum of 3 times before returning to Rattlebone on its own. The time between hops has been reduced to compensate



Reduced the damage of each hit of the skull from 500 to 400



Increased the size of the skull's hitbox while hopping



Adjusted the knockback of the hopping hits to help the combo into each other more consistently



Fixed an issue where the skull could be reflected before hitting the ground, which could cause the move to break on subsequent uses

Fixed a major issue where every individual hit of the attack caused histun scaling to advance

Updated the visual and sound effects to make it feel more like a proper Special move

Fixed an issue where the glowing effect on the sword gained from using Chivalrous Spirit (Down Super) would not appear when using the Robobone-3000 costume

The move is no longer affected by launcher decay

Fixed an issue where landing the move towards the very end of its active frames would cause Shoto to use the whiff/block recovery animation

The move can now be used in the air



Shoto is now put into the "helpless" state upon whiffing the move

Adjusted the move's hitboxes so they are not awkwardly rotated

Fixed an issue where, against larger characters near the corner, the move would sometimes fail to switch sides correctly when landed

Unlocked by beating the new Mission "Don't Disturb the Grillmaster"

Fixed an issue where using this move too close to the ground could cause Locks to bounce up awkwardly upon landing

Extended the rising hit’s hitbox to be slightly below Locks’ body, allowing it to hit shorter characters more consistently

Unlocked by completing 20 different lessons in the Tutorial

Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated

Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated

Adjusted the move’s hitbox to hit higher up, so it can combo more easily from Jumping Medium

Reduced base damage from 3500 to 3000

Reduced base damage from 6000 to 4500



Fixed an issue where grabbing the opponent at the same time as they used certain forward-moving attacks could cause them to slide past Baron instead of being lifted up

Increased damage of the fully charged version from 1900 to 2200

The glowing aura around Sylvan now disappears whenever his projectile reflector is inactive, making the difference more visually obvious

Fixed an issue where damage scaling was incremented by an additional step after the first hit (applies to both moves)

Fixed an issue where Withers would despawn instantly when a round ended, making him appear to pop out of existence

The upwards-angled version of the move can no longer hit off-the-ground

Sylvan can no longer Blast Burst during the initial activation of the Super, as this caused issues where the cinematic portion of the move would not work as intended

Reduced the move's landing recovery time



Fixed an issue where the landing lag of this move would not properly stop Shiverskull's momentum

Fixed an issue where the landing lag of this move would not properly stop Shiverskull's momentum

Each sword now only hits once before disappearing, instead of twice. The damage of each hit has been doubled to compensate. This is to make it so the move can't trap the opponent in a blocking state for nearly as long



The move now has a 5-frame recovery period after the cinematic ends



The swords around Shiverskull can no longer clash with other projectiles, as this allowed Shiverskull to bypass most zoning for free. Note that throwing the swords with the Sword Spear follow-ups still allows them to clash



The sword visuals have been adjusted to make it easier to tell how many swords are left



Fixed an issue where an active Barrel O’ Pain could be blown up during the More Swords cinematic

Fixed an issue where Reckless Rush (Back Special) dealt more damage when using this costume

The upward velocity this move applies to Yosei is now applied slightly sooner

Fixed an issue where a Koi Spirit could be consumed by this move if it was about to launch itself as a projectile, causing the projectile to not fire

Fixed an oversight in Yosei's move list, in which Surging Typhoon (Back Special, Tsunami Style) was not listed as Air OK

Available by default

Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated

Fixed an issue where Lumina's momentum would sometimes not stop when grabbing the opponent

Fixed an issue where, if the projectile was reflected by Sylvan's Full House Mode, Lumina would sometimes be hit by it twice

Unlocked by beating the new Mission "Rock Bottom"

This move is no longer immune to being reflected by Sylvan’s Full House Mode

This move can now hit the grenade and cause it to explode early, much like some of Lance’s other gun attacks



If Lance is holding a grenade when he uses this Super, he will now automatically drop it

Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated

Fixed an issue where, during the Caffeinated buff, Back Special was mistakenly prioritized over Down Special when holding diagonally down and back

Fixed the move hitting Low

Unlocked by beating the new Mission "Punchick Party"

Callowman now takes longer to throw the opponent after grabbing them, making it so the throw break window is not unintentionally shorter than other characters



Callowman is now invincible during the throwing animation, to prevent an issue where the opponent could fall through the floor if Callowman was hit out of the animation

Using Callow Crash (Neutral Super) now only consumes 1 buff stack instead of the entire meter. The move's damage is still dependent on how many stacks you've built at the moment the grab is used, meaning you can chain multiple buffed grabs together more easily. Note that Villain Vanquisher (Down Super) still consumes your entire Flex Meter



The damage multiplier from taunt buffs now starts at 1.2x instead of 1.4x for the first stack. Additional stacks still increase the multiplier by 0,2 each



Callowman can no longer lose buff stacks by being knocked down



Callowman can no longer earn a buff stack when starting a taunt before the round begins



You can now continue to build taunt buffs beyond the 5th stack. These extra stacks do not add to the damage multiplier and are all lost upon consuming a stack. However, building 10 stacks is now required for the Villain Vanquisher instakill



Added an extra visual effect to make it easier to tell when a stack is gained or consumed

Reduced horizontal knockback



Removed the "disjointed" property from the hitbox



The move is now affected by launcher decay, starting from the third use

Increased vertical knockback



The move is now jump cancellable on hit



The move no longer deals damage



The move is now affected by launcher decay



Fixed the move being mistakenly unblockable in the air

The rock is no longer immune to being reflected by Sylvan’s Full House Mode



Fixed an oversight where the rock hit contributed to hitstun scaling separately from the first hit

Removed the armour from the air version of the move when charged

All hits of the move will now land against a blocking opponent, rather than only the first hit counting



Fixed an issue where Callowman would be bounced backward after hitting a blocking opponent with this move

Increased the base damage of all versions from 1500 to 1600



The air version of the move now only hits airborne opponents



Whiffing the air version of the move now puts Callowman into the "helpless" state



Callowman's vertical momentum now stops slightly earlier when using the air version



Fixed a major issue where the air version of the move advanced hitstun scaling by 2 steps

Reduced the hitbox size of the follow-up attack

Reduced the damage of the final hit from 3800 to 2800 (reducing the Super's full maximum damage to 6000)



Reduced the active time of the final hit’s hitbox from 14 frames to 5 frames

The grab’s hitbox now comes out on the same frame the cinematic ends (making it now “frame 0”), preventing the opponent from jumping on reaction



The move now has 6 frames of startup before the cinematic plays



As mentioned previously, the instakill version now requires 10 taunt stacks to perform



Fixed an issue where resetting in Training Mode in the middle of this move had various unintended effects (such as the opponent falling through the floor)

Fixed an issue where the Half-Suit and Snowman costumes couldn't perform the held version of Down Taunt

Slightly increased the size of the hitbox



Fixed an issue where Doodle would sometimes lose most of the attack's forward momentum if he was too close to the opponent when starting it

Reduced horizontal knockback

Adjusted the hitbox to more accurately match the animation

Fixed an issue where using the Stryker costume in Arcade Mode would cause the rival fight to be the wrong character

Fixed an issue where the sound effects of Doodle's standard KO animation could be heard during the victory screen if he was Star KO'd on the final round

Reduced the size of the hitbox during the first few active frames



Reduced startup time from 15 frames to 10 frames

The final hit now pops the opponent up for easier follow-ups. This also applies to the flight version of the move. Both of these final hits are now affected by launcher decay

Having any throw invincibility (including when you are in blockstun) now prevents characters from being able to fall into the portal. This prevents ERROR from performing certain inescapable setups using the portal



Fixed an issue where, if the opponent entered a portal while in the Hard Knockdown state, they would remain in Hard Knockdown after re-emerging



Fixed an issue where, if the opponent entered a portal after being hit by a Blast Burst, they would not be floor bounced after re-emerging

Now acts as an individual Special Move, allowing you to properly cancel normal attacks into it without being forced into an unsafe attack

The scream follow-up no longer grants Hard Knockdown

Using multiple Trigger Cancels in the same combo now reduces the Trigger damage multiplier, as well as the amount that Trigger Cancels reset damage scaling. This is to keep Johnson's Trigger Cancels roughly in line with the changes made to Blast Burst, while still allowing him to perform his signature long combos

Adjusted the move's hitbox so it is not awkwardly rotated

Reduced startup time from 20 frames to 14 frames

The move can now be used in the air, giving Johnson a powerful new way to mix up his approach options

Fixed an issue where the air version of the move did not count towards causing a loop escape

Masked Oni

The boss' faster hitstun decay now only applies when his mask is off , rather than at all times



, rather than at all times Fatal Fireworks (Neutral Special) now has reduced blockstun and a longer recovery time, making it easier to punish. The move has also received a small visual update

Hello, Duelists! It's been a while since our last major update, but we're back, and with a brand-new guest character! Please welcomefrom Decline's Drops to the roster!This crossover has been a long time coming, and we couldn't be happier to finally see the puppet in action! Even if you don't know the original game (though you should totally check it out if that's the case), Globule's unique mechanics and playstyle make her a ton of fun on her own merits! We hope you enjoy putting on your oversized blue boxing gloves and smashing your opponents into the ground!Aside from the Decline's Drops crossover content, we've also made some sweeping changes to the game's systems in this update, especially when it comes to combos. Most notably, Blast Burst has had its ability to reset combos greatly nerfed, leading to fewer situations where one player doesn't get to play for a whole round because they're stuck in a long combo. Here's a quick overview video of all the new things in this update, but if you want specifics, you can read the patch notes below!Speaking of which, here are the full patch notes for this update. It's a CHUNKY one!(Air Special)(Neutral Special)(Air Back Special)(Down Super)(Neutral Special)(Up during Shield Bash)(Air Special)(Held Neutral Special)(Down Special)(Down Super)(Down Special)(Air Down Heavy)(Down Special)(Air Down Special)(Neutral Special)(Half-Circle Back Special)(Down Special)(Neutral Special)(Neutral Special, Full House Mode)(Down Super)(Air Down Heavy)(Air Special)(Down Super)(Air Special, Iaido Style)(Down Super, Tsunami Style)(Neutral Special)(Down Special > Heavy)(Air Special)[list][*] Fixed an issue where this move wouldn't trigger a Loop Escape if looped into itself repeatedly(Neutral Super)(Down Special)(Back Heavy)(Dashing Forward Heavy)(Neutral Special)(Back Special)(Neutral Super)(Down Super)(Up Special, with full Down Charge)(Neutral Special)(Down Special)(Down Special during flight)(Down Super)(Back Special)(Held Down Special, with active Blob)