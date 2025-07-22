Object tag system
There is a new scripting tag system for reference objects. It works similar to the unit tags, but instead uses reference objects as input and outputs. Tags can be added when selecting an object in the battle editor or by using the AddTag node in scripts. Please note that unit and object tags are two separate systems, meaning a unit can have both unit and object tags!
Scripting features
- Added Trigger/SetName node to change the name of a scripting trigger which can help to identify triggers created from scripts
- Added AddTag / RemoveTag / HasTag / GetTags / GetObjectsWithTag / CountObjectsWithTag nodes for the new object tag system
- Added Inventory/SetAdditionalSlotCount / SetAdditionalSlotCount nodes to add up to 4 additional weapons slots.
- Weapons slots can be accessed with the weapon 5 - 8 keybinds
- Picked up weapons 5 - 8 are not visible on the player
- Weapons for these slots can only be picked up while playing a battle, they are not part of the save system for player settings
- The existing inventory nodes can be used to add / remove / modify these weapon slots
- Added weapon reference output to the Inventory/GetWeapon node. (Should be used with caution to prevent any issues)
- Added SetMagazineContent and GetMagazineContent nodes to control the amount of bullets in a weapon
- Added OnHeal, OnHealGlobal, BindOnHeal event nodes to detect when a unit receives healing
- Added driveOver input to the SpawnTransportVehicle and SpawnGroundVehicle nodes
- Improved node suggestions when dragging an output into an empty area for special inputs that accept any reference or numeric value as input
- Holding Shift or Alt will stop node alignment even when one of the options is enabled
Other features and improvements
- Added variants of the burn barrel and campfire without flames
- Doors of cabinets and similar objects are now transparent in the battle editor
- Added autosaving for prefabs (uses the same settings like for battles)
- Using the 'CustomUnit' filter in the placement list for objects and equipment items will now filter the list by custom items
- Added equipment specific filters to the equipment placement list in the battle editor
- Copying colors in the clothing color panel will now also copy the metallic and smoothness values
- Increased player squad limit from 8 to 16
- Improved file saving stability to prevent broken save files when something goes wrong while overwriting an existing save
- Added shortcuts to the passive animation editor:
- Ctrl + C / Ctrl + V = Copy / Paste
- I = Insert keyframe
- Delete (keybinding) = Delete keyframe
Bug fixes
- FIxed icon https download issues on linux when libcurl or tls stack is not installed
- Fixed selection material when using Ctrl + X on special objects like the player
- Fixed incorrect handling of the DropWeapon / DeleteWeapon nodes
- Fixed maxDst input on the Raycast scripting node
- Fixed a bug that caused MarkV tanks to teleport when the battle starts
- Fixed performance degradation when picking up physics objects
- Fixed armband color saving when using individual colors per side
- Fixed MLRS shooting
- Fixed tank mortar projectile despawning and accuracy issues
