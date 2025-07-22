Object tag system

Scripting features

Added Trigger/ SetName node to change the name of a scripting trigger which can help to identify triggers created from scripts



node to change the name of a scripting trigger which can help to identify triggers created from scripts Added AddTag / RemoveTag / HasTag / GetTags / GetObjectsWithTag / CountObjectsWithTag nodes for the new object tag system



/ / / / / nodes for the new object tag system Added Inventory/ SetAdditionalSlotCount / SetAdditionalSlotCount nodes to add up to 4 additional weapons slots.

Weapons slots can be accessed with the weapon 5 - 8 keybinds

Picked up weapons 5 - 8 are not visible on the player

Weapons for these slots can only be picked up while playing a battle, they are not part of the save system for player settings

The existing inventory nodes can be used to add / remove / modify these weapon slots





/ nodes to add up to 4 additional weapons slots. Added weapon reference output to the Inventory/GetWeapon node. (Should be used with caution to prevent any issues)



Added SetMagazineContent and GetMagazineContent nodes to control the amount of bullets in a weapon



and nodes to control the amount of bullets in a weapon Added OnHeal , OnHealGlobal , BindOnHeal event nodes to detect when a unit receives healing



, , event nodes to detect when a unit receives healing Added driveOver input to the SpawnTransportVehicle and SpawnGroundVehicle nodes



input to the SpawnTransportVehicle and SpawnGroundVehicle nodes Improved node suggestions when dragging an output into an empty area for special inputs that accept any reference or numeric value as input



Holding Shift or Alt will stop node alignment even when one of the options is enabled



Other features and improvements

Added variants of the burn barrel and campfire without flames



Doors of cabinets and similar objects are now transparent in the battle editor



Added autosaving for prefabs (uses the same settings like for battles)



Using the 'CustomUnit' filter in the placement list for objects and equipment items will now filter the list by custom items



Added equipment specific filters to the equipment placement list in the battle editor



Copying colors in the clothing color panel will now also copy the metallic and smoothness values



Increased player squad limit from 8 to 16



Improved file saving stability to prevent broken save files when something goes wrong while overwriting an existing save



Added shortcuts to the passive animation editor:

Ctrl + C / Ctrl + V = Copy / Paste

I = Insert keyframe

Delete (keybinding) = Delete keyframe







Bug fixes

FIxed icon https download issues on linux when libcurl or tls stack is not installed



Fixed selection material when using Ctrl + X on special objects like the player



Fixed incorrect handling of the DropWeapon / DeleteWeapon nodes



Fixed maxDst input on the Raycast scripting node



Fixed a bug that caused MarkV tanks to teleport when the battle starts



Fixed performance degradation when picking up physics objects



Fixed armband color saving when using individual colors per side



Fixed MLRS shooting



Fixed tank mortar projectile despawning and accuracy issues



There is a new scripting tag system for reference objects. It works similar to the unit tags, but instead uses reference objects as input and outputs. Tags can be added when selecting an object in the battle editor or by using the AddTag node in scripts. Please note that unit and object tags are two separate systems, meaning a unit can have both unit and object tags!