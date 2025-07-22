A new level has been added - Coming Storm.



Graphics has improved.

- the space background is now less bright. In the settings, you can change

the brightness of the background is to your liking.

- improved mechanics of destruction of objects, teleport and laser.

- added post processing: vignette, glow and chromatic aberration.

You can also adjust these settings to your liking or turn them off post processing.



Now the game continues by pressing the Esc key.

You can exit the menu by pressing the space bar (the "confirm" action),

but this works only during a pause.