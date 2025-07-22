Bug Fixes
The portable remote control item is now available for use in the editor. To unlock it, complete any Level Pit level with one in it. This was supposed to be in the last release, but a bug stopped it from unlocking.
Fixed a bug where the pictures of levels in the Level Pit would sometimes use the wrong colour scheme, making them look different from the actual levels.
Fixed a bug which could cause replays to desync when touching a save point, resulting in wins not showing up in leaderboards. This was quite rare and only happened on certain levels.
Fixed a bug where the shadows of proximity doors would draw as black squares under OpenGL on Windows 7.
Level Pit Changes
If you hold Alt while watching a replay, you can now watch it at 4x, 8x or 16x speed, or step through it frame-by-frame.
Graphical Changes
Improved how grills look when placed next to deactivated grills.
Made the laser graphics a bit less smoky.
An object in a secret level that was missing a shadow now has a shadow.
