Hi! Thanks to those who bought and tried the game right on release day. Here's the first set of patches:



- Removed the initial flash of graphs in Graphbit

- Fixed the correct answer display inside Solvebit modes (e.g. Time mode)

- Invert "Find trigonometry functions" with "Find quadrati functions" inside Graphbit



I expect to push 1-2 updates each month starting from now, so feel free to leave your suggestions below!