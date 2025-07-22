Hi! Thanks to those who bought and tried the game right on release day. Here's the first set of patches:
- Removed the initial flash of graphs in Graphbit
- Fixed the correct answer display inside Solvebit modes (e.g. Time mode)
- Invert "Find trigonometry functions" with "Find quadrati functions" inside Graphbit
I expect to push 1-2 updates each month starting from now, so feel free to leave your suggestions below!
First Patch Release! (July 2025)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3669501
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update