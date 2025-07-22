 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19319568 Edited 22 July 2025 – 19:46:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi! Thanks to those who bought and tried the game right on release day. Here's the first set of patches:

- Removed the initial flash of graphs in Graphbit
- Fixed the correct answer display inside Solvebit modes (e.g. Time mode)
- Invert "Find trigonometry functions" with "Find quadrati functions" inside Graphbit

I expect to push 1-2 updates each month starting from now, so feel free to leave your suggestions below!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3669501
  • Loading history…
