22 July 2025 Build 19319509 Edited 22 July 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
v0.1.6

Gameplay

  • Trying out reduced turning amount based on speed. Should make steering less sensitive at high speeds.
  • Slightly increased the hitbox size of pickups and shield towers


UI

  • Moved Hint Bubbles to a HUD panel instead of world panels
  • Added icons for bits, datapaks, and shield towers


Visual

  • Added skybox to all levels (for real this time)
  • Fixed drift snake particles still showing at max charge


Misc

  • Fixed kiosk mode start button
  • Fixed incorrect level select buttons

