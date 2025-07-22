Gameplay
- Trying out reduced turning amount based on speed. Should make steering less sensitive at high speeds.
- Slightly increased the hitbox size of pickups and shield towers
UI
- Moved Hint Bubbles to a HUD panel instead of world panels
- Added icons for bits, datapaks, and shield towers
Visual
- Added skybox to all levels (for real this time)
- Fixed drift snake particles still showing at max charge
Misc
- Fixed kiosk mode start button
- Fixed incorrect level select buttons
Changed files in this update