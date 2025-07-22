- Reworked rivals
- Aiming and target tracking is less accurate and robotic
- Movement and dodging is less jittery and more human-like
- Improved homing dodge movement
- Improved boost movement
- Reduced health scaling for Hazard 4 and 5
- New ship model
- Added new lens flare FX for:
- Boost glow
- Pillager thruster
- Cruiser thruster
- Ship headlight
- Mega Mine flare
- Improved engine FX
- Adjusted ship death physics
- Improved target selection for homing mines
- Increased Thermo fuse time 0.8s -> 0.9s
- Improved Grave Silencer activation sound
- Improved cave generation to reduce likelihood of pillars blocking paths
- Adjusted level size calculation
- Large rooms can now contain multiple enemy generators
- Fixed missing death shockwave for players and rivals (beware!)
- Fixed boost FX flame casting headlight shadows
- Fixed Goldmaw beam staying active during teleportation
- Fixed rare Dark Refinery secret group texture issue
- Fixed dropship engine flares sometimes not rendering correctly
Desecrators 1.0.4 - Rerival
Update notes via Steam Community
