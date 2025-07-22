 Skip to content
22 July 2025
Update notes
  • Reworked rivals
    - Aiming and target tracking is less accurate and robotic
    - Movement and dodging is less jittery and more human-like
    - Improved homing dodge movement
    - Improved boost movement
    - Reduced health scaling for Hazard 4 and 5
    - New ship model
  • Added new lens flare FX for:
    - Boost glow
    - Pillager thruster
    - Cruiser thruster
    - Ship headlight
    - Mega Mine flare
  • Improved engine FX
  • Adjusted ship death physics
  • Improved target selection for homing mines
  • Increased Thermo fuse time 0.8s -> 0.9s
  • Improved Grave Silencer activation sound
  • Improved cave generation to reduce likelihood of pillars blocking paths
  • Adjusted level size calculation
  • Large rooms can now contain multiple enemy generators
  • Fixed missing death shockwave for players and rivals (beware!)
  • Fixed boost FX flame casting headlight shadows
  • Fixed Goldmaw beam staying active during teleportation
  • Fixed rare Dark Refinery secret group texture issue
  • Fixed dropship engine flares sometimes not rendering correctly

